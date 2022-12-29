The post-Christmas run-up to the New Year can be a strange period. More often than not, it’s when nine-to-fivers lose track of what day it is and many of us each far too much cheese.

It’s also when many of us get to spend more time than perhaps we’re used to, with our nearest and dearest.

The initial joy at seeing loved ones at Yuletide can wear off after three or four days of close proximity, dampening even the most enthusiastic Christmas spirit.

Thank goodness then, for this special edition of the outstanding Dynasty II natural history series.

Narrated by the legendary David Attenborough, whose dulcet tones can bring calm to even the most fractious living room, it follows the ups and downs of various animal troupes and tribes, as they set out to establish their own family dynasties.

Previous outings have visited Zambia’s Liuwa Plain, where a new queen took the throne of the spotted hyena clan, followed young meerkat queen Maghogho as she set out to raise her pups in one of the harshest places on Earth, and explored the fate of an elephant herd after Angelina took the lead.

For this special edition we are whisked high in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco and the home of a group of Barbary macaque monkeys.

The alpha male, known affectionately as Mac, has just battled to secure the leadership of the troop. He must now lead and protect them – while at the same time fending off rivals who still want his crown and will do anything to get it.

Cameras follow Mac as he leads his troop in his first year as alpha, facing both the scorching summer drought and snowy frozen winter as he tries to defend his place in the troupe.

However, a costly misjudgement leads to Mac’s leadership coming under even greater threat, which could be fatal. As mating season approaches, his allies start to turn against him and a brutal attack sees him deposed and banished from the group.

Just when you think things couldn’t be more tense for the little fella, the new alpha turns out to be a much more aggressive leader. With the troop deeply unsettled, Mac seizes the opportunity to make a new ally, not only finding his way back into the group, but also reclaiming the top spot.

As Attenborough deftly reveals, Mac will have to make decisions, forge alliances, face challenges and battle the elements in a bid to hold on to his crown, while also keeping his sprawling extended family safe.

Yet, by overcoming the many challenges he faces, Mac is able to sire a possible future heir to his throne and start his own dynasty.

As executive producer Mike Gunton says: “Being able to tell these stories is a wildlife film-makers dream – they are going to be a gripping rollercoaster ride.”