Back in November, 124 teams were still in with a shout of making it to Wembley, as the latest instalment of the prestigious club competition got under way.

We’re now down to just two, and this year’s final could be one of the most memorable in recent years.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the showpiece match will be an all-Manchester affair as Pep Guardiola’s City lock horns with their neighbours, Erik ten Hag’s United.

Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup/FA Cup Final

It’s a case of one down two to go for the Cityzens, who, having already secured their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, will be looking to take another step to an incredible treble.

With the Champions League final in Istanbul next weekend, Guardiola’s men are still aiming to emulate their cross-city rivals United, who remain the only English club to complete that particular treble, under Alex Ferguson back in 1999.

City last won the FA Cup, for a sixth time, when the defeated Watford in the final four years ago.

And after sweeping aside Chelsea, Arsenal, Bristol City, Burnley and Sheffield United in previous rounds, prolific striker Erling Haaland and co will be confident of securing more silverware today.

However, it won’t be easy for City. Ten Hag’s United have shown improvement over the course of this season and they are looking to complete a cup double of their own following their League Cup triumph earlier this year.

Their route to the FA Cup final included victories over Everton, Reading, West Ham United and Fulham, before a semi-final win over Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties, with Victor Lindelof scoring the winning spot kick.

United have lifted the FA Cup 12 times – a tally bettered only by Arsenal’s 13 – with their last triumph coming in the 2016 final against Crystal Palace.

But can the Red Devils deny their so-called ‘Noisy Neighbours’ a treble this afternoon?

As has become customary now, viewers will have a choice of channel on which to watch the big game.

Gary Lineker presents the BBC’s coverage alongside Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, who won the FA Cup with Manchester City in 2011, and Manchester United treble-winner Peter Schmeichel. Commentary comes from Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jeans.

Meanwhile, over on ITV1, host Mark Pougatch is joined by former United captain Roy Keane and ex-City defender Joleon Lescott, as well as Ian Wright, Laura Woods and Karen Carney. Commentary comes from Sam Matterface, Lee Dixon and Ally McCoist, with pitchside reports from Gabriel Clarke and Katie Shanahan.

For football fans in Scotland, Sportscene Live (BBC One, 5pm), features the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park.

Following their League Cup and Premiership triumphs, Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are looking to secure a domestic treble.