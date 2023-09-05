Watch more videos on Shots!

Imagine, if you will, a cross between BBC Four’s The Secret Life of Books, in which classic tomes are explored from a fresh viewpoint, and Richard E Grant’s series Write Around the World, and you get ITV1’s new literary show.

However, where Grant’s programme saw him spread his net far and wide, Mel Giedroyc and Martin Clunes – who are surely in the running for the most pleasant on-screen presenting duo ever – are staying rather closer to home.

Mel is a self-confessed bibliophile, so is hooking up with her friend, Dorset resident Martin, to explore the county’s spectacular scenery, which has inspired many books and their cinematic adaptations.

Mel Giedrouc and Martin Clunes on The Smugglers Path in Dorset

However, Mel already has her eye on a destination for a second series, should the first prove popular: “I’ve become obsessed with Belfast. I’ve got about 20 books either set in or written by Belfast authors. I’m on a bit of a mission.

“One of my kids is at Belfast uni and I’d never been and I went over to settle her in and we were just obsessed. The whole family has become obsessed with Northern Ireland. The coast! My gosh! It’s phenomenally beautiful. I quite like the idea of reading a tonne of books just associated with one place. It must be because of doing this show, subliminally.”

The presenter, comedian and actor is very familiar with Dorset, however, having been a regular visitor over the years. She and her siblings are also a big fans of Enid Blyton, who set some of her works in the area.

“We loved them,” smiles Mel. “We still test each other on Malory Towers. I’ll get a call from my brother and I’ll think, ‘Okay, I have to get into the zone of Malory Towers.’ I’ll pick up and he won’t even say hello, he’ll just leap straight into a question about the book. You have to be really on your guard!”

Other authors, however, were more of a mystery: “I’d never read any TE Lawrence books,” she admits. “I saw The French Lieutenant’s Woman before I read it, so I came to that book via the film. But I’ve always been a big Thomas Hardy fan. Any teenage girl would have read Tess of the d’Urbervilles. I think I’ve read most of them.

“Seeing Hardy’s house was a stand out moment. I can’t wrap my head around the fact that Hardy only died in 1928. Chris, who showed us around, was a fount of knowledge.”

It wasn’t all fun, however – watch out for the moment when a boat trip has a horrible impact on poor Mel: “I thought it was going to be a large ferry,” she opines now. Nevertheless, it hasn’t put her off the idea of making more programmes in a similar vein.

“It would be great to do some more,” says Mel. “You’re spending time with a travelling companion, where they reside, and it’s about getting to know them at the same time as learning more about the area through books associated with the area. It was brilliant, what a treat.”