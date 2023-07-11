The channel GOLD doesn’t just show sitcom repeats – it’s also produced some original comedies of its own, including the feature-length mystery Murder on the Blackpool Express.

Viewers clearly thought it held its own among the classics as GOLD subsequently brought stars Johnny Vegas and Sian Gibson, who play Terry and Gemma, back for two more films (Death on the Tyne and Dial M for Middlesbrough), followed by two series of a spin-off, Murder, They Hope.

The duo will be back again at Christmas in the feature-length festive special, Blood Actually, with another Murder, They Hope special following in 2024.

Terry, Gemma, David Van Der Clane, Moira, Laura, Peggy, Graham, Mildred, Marge, Grimshaw, Kevin, Doc, Grace, George and Ben

If that wasn’t enough to convince you that the format is a success, BBC2 is now getting on the action by bringing us the show that started it all.

So what made Murder on the Blackpool Express strike such a chord with viewers?

Johnny Vegas has a theory: “It has what I call the ‘Bingo Factor’. If it’s discussed at the bingo by your mum and her friends, it’s a success. You also know it’s a hit when people from all generations stop you in the street to say, ‘I did like that thing you did’.”

He also gives some of the credit to his co-star: “Sian is an absolutely brilliant actress – she has impeccable comic timing. Also, we get on so well off-camera, and that plays into what we do on-camera. We are playing it as straight as we can – Terry and Gemma are two normal people in ludicrous situations. We have perfected the bemused look to each other.”

Newcomers can see the beginnings of that partnership tonight, as famous murder mystery writer David Van Der Clane (Griff Rhys Jones) decides to team up with coach-tour operator Gemma Draper (Gibson).

The plan is to take his fans on a tour of some of the locations in his books, but the trip turns out to be a little to realistic when the crime enthusiasts start dying off.

Is it just a coincidence, or has a killer bought a ticket? The police don’t seem particularly interested in finding out, so the job of playing detective falls to the morose coach driver, Terry (Johnny Vegas.)

He’s motivated by more than just a desire to play Poirot. He’s carrying a secret torch for Gemma, and hopes that by finding the murderer, he can save her business and maybe win her heart.

But given that every passenger is a potential suspect (and victim) can they keep the group together long enough to make it to Blackpool and solve the mystery?

The impressive supporting cast includes Nigel Havers, Nina Wadia, Sheila Reid, Kevin Eldon, Mark Heap and, in one of her last roles, Una Stubbs, who made a big impression on Johnny.

Speaking after her death, he said: “On paper I wouldn’t have expected us to be pals on set, but she had time for everyone, she loved everyone, she was an absolute joy.

