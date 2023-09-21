New dark comedy 'Obituary' filmed in Ballyshannon in Donegal to premiere on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When her editor informs her that she will be paid per article, an obituarist for a small-town newspaper begins murdering people to avoid going broke. However, Elvira’s plans are upended when she falls for the paper’s dogged new crime correspondent.‘Obituary’ is a six-part series produced by Galway-based production company Magamedia in association with French company About Premium Content for RTÉ and Hulu in the US, and filmed largely in Ballyshannon.Starring a line-up of renowned Irish actors – Siobhán Cullen (The Dry) who takes the lead as Elvira Clancy, Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters, Bloodlands) as Elvira’s protective and troubled father Ward Clancy; Ronan Raftery (The Rook, Mortal Engines, The Terror) as ambitious new crime correspondent Emerson Stafford. Directed by John Hayes (Dublin Murders, Bancroft).

‘Obituary’ is a dark comedy drama in which the newspaper that 24-year-old Elvira Clancy works for falls into hard times and she is now being paid per obituary. When deaths trickle to a halt and work dries up, Elvira soon discovers that by murdering the unpleasant residents in her small town, she will not only earn more money, but discovers she has an untapped bloodlust. The only problem for her lies with the paper’s new hire, Emerson Stafford (Ronan Raftery), a suspicious crime correspondent who Elvira begins to develop feelings for...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magamedia previously produced the Irish language feature film Foscadh in Corr na Móna which was Ireland's entry to the Oscars race in 2022. They also produced the hit TG4 drama Corp & Anam.Speaking of the new series, Executive Producer Paddy Hayes said: "We scouted up and down the West coast of Ireland looking for a suitable location and we settled on the Bundoran/ Ballyshannon region.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siobhan Cullen as Elvira in Obituary.

" We needed a seaside vibe, but also a place that was big enough for a serial killing obituarist to hide - so the combination of the two towns really worked for us. I am really proud to be showcasing this corner of Donegal on RTÉ One, but also screening it worldwide on platforms such as Hulu in the USA."

Paddy Hayes and APC Studios’ Laurent Boissel feature as Executive Producers on ‘Obituary,’ made with support from Screen Ireland, WRAP Fund, and Coimisiún na Meán. In the US, Obituary will stream exclusively on Hulu later this year.