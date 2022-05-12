New ‘Let’s Make a Love Scene’ with Ellie Taylor

Comedian Ellie Taylor

In interviews, most Hollywood stars are at pains to point out that shooting steamy scenes is actually deeply unsexy. Yet, many actors end up falling in love on set.

So, could it be that no matter how unrealistic those love scenes may seem, or how embarrassing the participants claim to have found them, there is something about pretending to get intimate with someone that leads to the real thing?

Comedian Ellie Taylor is about to find out in the new two-part dating show Let’s Make a Love Scene, as singletons who are looking for love see if they can recapture the sexual chemistry from some of the most iconic movie scenes.

In each episode, a leading man or lady will get to recreate three different scenes with three strangers, and then choose one co-star to go on a date with to see if the spark is still there when the cameras stop rolling.

First up is beauty therapist Starr, who will be taking part in scenes inspired by Fifty Shades of Grey, Ghost and The Notebook. Her would-be love interests are cage fighter Alex, chef Ashley, and finance worker Nick, while intimacy co-ordinator Rufai ‘Roo’ Ajala and acting coach Emma Crompton are on hand to help with getting into character.

Starr will then get to watch her sex scenes back on the big screen, before deciding who she wants to date in real-life. But will we be in for a real Hollywood romance? And will anyone realise they’ve missed their calling and should consider becoming a full-time actor?

What we do know is that Let’s Make a Love Scene should give presenter Ellie Taylor’s career a boost – not that it really needs it, as she’s been pretty busy of later.

The comedian, who worked as a model before becoming a stand-up, has cropped up on shows including Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and 8 Out of 10 Cats, and presented BBC3 Three’s Snog Marry Avoid.

She was also a regular on The Mash Report, and more recently stepped in to host some episodes The Great Pottery Throwdown when full-time presenter Siobhan McSweeney broke her leg.

As well as meaning she now knows her way around a potter’s wheel – which could come in handy for that Ghost re-enactment – it seems Ellie made a big impression on Channel 4 as Let’s Make a Love Scene is one of two new shows she’ll be fronting.

She’s also been put to work on a four-part series, provisionally titled You Won’t Believe This, in which she members of the public will hear unlikely tales from a succession of suspects, and will have to use their amateur sleuthing skills to work out who is telling the truth.