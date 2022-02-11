New talent show Starstruck has top credentials

Adam Lambert, Sheridan Smith, Olly Murs, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford

The new talent show Starstruck has some impressive credentials – it’s hosted by Olly Murs, with panellists Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert, Jason Manford and Beverley Knight. It’s also getting a big launch as the first episode follows the final of The Masked Singer.

Yet some people may think there’s something oddly familiar about its concept. The show is giving ordinary members of the public the chance to transform themselves into some of the world’s biggest music stars, which was also the big idea behind the previous Saturday night show Stars in Their Eyes.

If you don’t remember it, Stars in Their Eyes was a little different from most recent singing contests. There was no cash prize or recording contract up for grabs, and only the first series final had a judging panel. However, it was a huge hit with viewers, running from 1990 to 2006, and also offered an intriguing glimpse into the nation’s eclectic listening habits – the series champions ranged from “Maria Callas” and “Paul Robeson” to “Olivia Newton-John” and “Chris De Burgh” (who would go on to be named Champion of Champions). Two different singers won by impersonating Marti Pellow from Wet Wet Wet.

Clearly you can’t keep a good format down, so in 2015, ITV attempted to revive it with Harry Hill at the helm. He threw in a bit of offbeat humour for good measure, but the mixture never quite gelled – perhaps because the original Stars in Their Eyes was already surreal enough – and it only lasted one series.

However, ITV clearly has high hopes that Starstruck can recapture some of the old magic, while also putting a new spin on the format.

It sees the contestants form teams of three with fellow fans who share their love of a music icon, be it Amy Winehouse or Ariana Grande, Marvin Gaye or Michael Buble.

The trio will be made over by the show’s expert glam squad, then take to the stage together for a superstar performance, complete with impressive staging and a spectacular sound and light show.

The winning team will have to battle it out against each other for a place in the final – and a chance to win £50,000.

Host Olly definitely believes it has the makings of a hit, saying: “I’m really excited to be hosting a big Saturday Night show like Starstruck. It ticks all the boxes; it’s about feel-good family fun which is something we all need right now. The performances should keep us well entertained and I can’t wait to see whether anyone wants to be transformed into me for the night!”

The judges are also keen to get going, and Sheridan (who maybe fancied a bit of a light relief given that so far this year, she’s already starred in the hard-hitting dramas Four Lives, The Teacher and No Return and it’s still only February), has an insight into what the contestants are facing. She says: “Creating Cilla Black for TV, I know first-hand how much goes into becoming an iconic music star, so I can’t wait to see what some of the contestants do with our modern music acts and true icons.”

But who will the hopefuls be tonight?

