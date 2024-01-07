Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s a new year, so that means it’s time for a new instalment of Silent Witness – believe it or not, the crime drama is now on its 27th series.

That’s not bad for a show that lost its original star, Amanda Burton who played forensic pathologist Dr Sam Ryan, in the eighth series (although she did return to help the drama celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2022).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what does Emilia Fox, who has played Dr Nikki Alexander since 2004, think is behind Silent Witness’ continuing success?

Charles Beck and Dr Nikki Alexander

She says: “The DNA of the show is crime stories, and the way people commit and solve crimes. But it also incorporates very topical stories like health passports and challenging stories like domestic abuse. We are not afraid of that – the show can take it.

“It is very inclusive, diverse and relevant as well. It gives us the chance to talk about subjects that people generally steer clear of. It allows viewers to discuss them from the safety of their own sofas. Silent Witness has something for everyone. It also attracts great guest stars!”

That might explain why she keeps coming back along with the viewers. Speaking ahead of the anniversary series, Emilia said: “From day one, I’ve always said I’ll stay as long as I enjoy it, and I still really enjoy it. The audience and I have been through a lot together. I never take for granted the privilege of being part of Silent Witness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now that I’m also an executive producer, I really value it as part of my personal life as much as my professional life. It’s had a huge impact on me.”

It seems that we should also be in store for more Silent Witness after this run, as the BBC announced that from this year, production would move to the West Midlands as part of its commitment to moving production outside London.

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer says: “The BBC is committed to investing in the West Midlands and this plan will create a future proof skills base in the region that will fundamentally change the landscape boosting high impact content production with the arrival of the hugely popular hit series Silent Witness in 2024. I’m excited about the increased opportunities this will bring to the creative talent in the area.”

We’ll have to wait to see how the new setting affects the drama but, in the meantime, we’re getting five more two-part mysteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It begins when Nikki and Jack (Davd Caves) investigate a murder that bears all the hallmarks of a notorious serial killer. Has the murderer returned after 20 years, or could it be the handiwork of a copycat?