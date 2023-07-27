What can you remember about the late 1980s and early 90s?

While the fall of the Berlin Wall and the breakup of the Soviet Union were dominating global news, the UK was also going through a sizeable shift, with Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government entering its last days and the public beginning a period of relative certainty following the previous decade’s upheaval.

However, not everyone in Britain was feeling optimistic about the future.

Martin Parker

Take Martin (Conleth Hill), the lead character in new six-part comedy The Power of Parker which is set in Manchester in 1990.

The ambitious self-made impresario, who is described as having ‘the ambition of Alan Sugar and the swagger of Kilroy Silk’, owns a chain of electrical stores and appears to live the high life.

However, in reality, the greedy and ruthless businessman has screwed over people to satisfy his constant need for money, sex and success.

He is swimming in debt and his complicated private life is about to catch up with him.

Those plotting Martin’s downfall and seeking the ultimate revenge include his wife Diane (played by Code 404’s Rosie Cavaliero), father-in-law Dougie (Rita, Sue and Bob Too George Costigan), mobile hairdresser Kath (Car Share’s Sian Gibson) and Kath’s best friend Gladys (Benidorm’s Sheila Reid).

In tonight’s opening episode, Kath is planning her anniversary celebrations, while Diane is worried she’s not got enough cheese for the soiree she’s organising for the ‘French Exchange people’.

Meanwhile Martin is under financial pressure and needs to make some big decisions.

The Power of Parker was penned by Blackpool Express, Dial M for Middlesbrough and Murder, They Hope star Gibson, along with fellow writer Paul Coleman.

She says: “Luckily my fashion sense hasn’t changed since 1990 so it’s a dream to be reliving my youth and dusting off my crimpers with this amazing cast and wonderful team.”

Coleman adds: “I’m thrilled to be writing this series and working with such a wonderfully talented cast, who are all helping us shine a much needed light on the themes of family feuds, revenge and top-loading VCRs.”

Playing the lead is Irish actor Hill, who is best known for his role as bald eunuch Lord Varys in Game of Thrones, but has also starred in the Agatha Christie adaptation Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? on BritBox earlier this year, plus ITV drama Holding.

He’s also been seen in Derry Girls, Holding, Magpie Murders, Suits and Dublin Murders.

The Power of Parker is the BBC’s latest new comedy following hot on the heels of Catherine Tate’s Queen of Oz, which ended last week.

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy, is confident the series, which was filmed in Stockport, will be a hit.

“Sian and Paul have created an irresistible gang of comedy characters and a world packed with joyful nostalgia,” he says.

“The quality of their writing is matched by a fantastic cast and we’re incredibly excited to introduce Martin Parker and bring this lovable rogue to BBC audiences in 2023.

“The actors loved going back to 1990. The writers as well. They all love a lot of nostalgia, retro jokes and stuff. So there’s a lot of that in this comedy.