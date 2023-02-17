When this talent show first appeared last year, many viewers had just one question “isn’t this basically Stars in Their Eyes?” Admittedly, there are some similarities, but they are a few key differences too.

Whereas the original format merely had members of the public performing in the guise of their favourite singers, Starstruck offers a more competitive element as well as a celebrity expert panel, both of which are required to sate today’s prime-time Saturday audiences.

It worked perfectly, the show being one of the network’s biggest new entertainment hits of 2022 with a consolidated 4.7 million viewers tuning into its first episode.

As it returns for a second run (a third is already planned, with contestants invited to apply via ITV’s website), Olly Murs once again hosts, while panellists Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight and Jason Manford all make a welcome reappearance.

Eagle-eyed readers will note the absence of Sheridan Smith in that list, and indeed the acclaimed actor and singer is sadly not taking part this time around. Instead, and in something of a coup, ITV have signed on none other than country-pop legend Shania Twain – something which does impress us very much.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, says of the appointment: “Shania is one of the all-time music greats, not to mention a fabulous personality, so it’s an honour to welcome her to the Starstruck panel alongside Adam, Beverley, Jason and of course Olly at the helm.”

Cat Lawson, creative director of the show’s production company Remarkable Entertainment, adds: “We are over the moon to welcome music legend Shania Twain to our fantastic Starstruck panel.

“She is an absolute trailblazer who has collaborated with everyone from Elton John to Harry Styles. Shania will bring so much fun to our Saturday nights we simply cannot wait.”

Indeed, Twain is a legitimate icon. Not only is the “Queen of Country Pop” a five-time GRAMMY winner with more than 100 million album sales worldwide, but she is the top-selling female country pop artist of all time – and was the first artist in history to have produced three consecutive diamond-certified LPs.

The singer, whose hits include Any Man of Mine, That Don’t Impress Me Much, You’re Still the One and Man! I Feel Like a Woman, is also in the midst of a comeback right now. She released her first album in 15 years in 2017, and promises more new music on the way this year – and has just finished her second residency at Las Vegas.

A recent Netflix documentary about her life and career can’t have hurt her current popularity, either – so with such successes under her belt she must have her pick of opportunities. It bodes well for this show that she has chosen Starstruck as her latest venture.

And if you’re thinking you’d like to hear her sing, as well as the teams of contestants who have been transformed into their pop idols, you’re in luck. Twain is joining Murs and the rest of the judges for a special performance.