Piers Morgan’s Life Stories talks to Sir Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer and Piers Morgan

Sir Keir Starmer has faced a barrage of criticism over the past the few weeks.

After a bruising round of local elections and a crushing defeat at the hands of the Tories in the Hartlepool by-election, the Labour leader has faced fire from outside and within his own party.

In response to those results, he presided over a contentious reshuffle, removing Deputy Leader Angela Rayner from some of her posts, before handed her new jobs after a backlash.

However, Sir Keir is clearly either not one to shy away from the public eye or indeed a grilling, and has agreed to follow in the footsteps of other politicians Nigel Farage, John Prescott and Ann Widdecombe by appearing on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

Starmer is also the first political party leader to appear on the show since Prime Minister Gordon Brown sat in the chair back in 2010, and host Morgan is commending his decision to do so.

“To those asking if I’ve also invited Boris Johnson to do Life Stories… yes, of course, but he declined,” the host said.

“Our fearless Prime Minister prefers to hide in fridges than be interviewed by me.

“So, full respect to Keir Starmer for having the bottle to do it.

“It’s very unusual for party political leaders to submit themselves to such lengthy personal interviews and I am delighted that Sir Keir has agreed to talk to me about his fascinating life.

“It promises to be a memorable and very revealing show.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories has become a firm favourite with viewers, giving a detailed and revealing insight into the lives of some of the world’s most recognisable faces.

Since 2009, Morgan has invited the likes of Sir Captain Tom Moore, Simon Cowell, Dame Joan Collins, Sir Elton John, Mel B and Sir Cliff Richard to discuss the highs and lows of their lives.

Life Stories has also become known for its bombshell revelations – with Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon sharing an axed interview clip on BBC radio where he alluded to Jimmy Savile’s crimes, Gemma Collins speaking about contemplating suicide, and Chris Eubank breaking down in tears as he remembered a life-altering boxing bout with Michael Watson in 1991.

So will we get something equally as momentous from Sir Keir this evening?

Although details of the interview are being kept under wraps until close to transmission, we have been told that Sir Keir will reflect on his childhood in Surrey as the second of four children.

He will also look back on his stellar career in law – which earned him a knighthood, his family life and move into politics, culminating in his appointment as Labour leader in April 2020.

We’ll also find out how he has spent the last year leading his party in lockdown from his spare room

This interview also marks the first time Morgan has filmed Life Stories since his much-publicised exit from Good Morning Britain.

After five years with the ITV show, Piers quit GMB in March, after his on-air comments about Meghan Markle’s mental health led to an Ofcom investigation.

Since then, his remarks have become the most complained-about incident in the TV watchdog’s history, with more than 57,000 contacting Ofcom about Piers’ comments.

So will the host and former tabloid editor be treading carefully as he interviews one of the most important political personalities in the country?

Well, if his recent exchanges with ministers and MPs are anything to go by, we’d say there is little chance of that happening.

