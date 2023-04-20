Watch out Alan Carr and your Interior Design Masters – AJ Odudu is here to present a new competition, in which the contestants are battling it out for a very impressive prize.

Based in Eyewitness Works, a high-end development in the heart of Sheffield, the show will see eight talented interior designers each receive the keys to a different two-bedroomed apartment where they are challenged to transform a different room each week.

Whoever wins gets to keep their apartment, which is worth £250k.

No wonder presenter AJ is raring to go. She says: “I’m so excited to be involved in a series that has the potential to genuinely change the winner’s life. I’m also looking forward to seeing everyone’s different styles – as a major interiors obsessive myself, I’ll definitely be on the look out to hopefully pick up some nifty DIY tricks from this cast of pros.”

However, the person the contestants really need to impress is judge Dara Huang, an architect and entrepreneur who has worked with billionaires and some of the world’s most famous brands, and is expecting big things from the contestants.

She says: “I’m really looking forward to seeing what this cast of competitors bring to the table in the hopes of winning this life-changing prize. I’ll be holding contestants to an extremely high standard as there’s a lot at stake here – they’ll need to employ genuinely innovative design hacks to create something original and impressive!”

It sounds like she won’t necessarily sugar coat her opinions, but that’s not the only way the contestants will find out whether they have made the grade.

Once the challenge is complete and their efforts have been judged, they will return to their apartment to try the key card – if it lights up green, they will live to design another week, but if it turns red, they are locked out and eliminated from the competition.

In the opening episode, the focus is on the bedrooms. Each space has a different layout, and so the designers can really put their own stamp on it.

Their chosen themes range from brutalist and ‘lads’ pad’ to Japandi and jungle spa, but can they pull off their ambitious ideas in just four days and on a limited budget? And who will impress Dara and survive their first lockout?

It’s going to be a tense time for the designers, but perhaps the people who should really be feeling nervous are the owners of the building, who will be also be on hand to keep an eye on their investment.

Dara Huang (judge) and AJ Odudu (presenter)

Co-founder of Capital&Centric, Adam Higgins commented says: “Eyewitness Works is the perfect setting to let designers loose to deliver dream spaces that match their personalities, with one ultimately bagging a home of their own. We’ll be following their every inspiration – they couldn’t be in better hands with AJ and Dara at the helm.”