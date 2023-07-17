'Rapturous applause' at Galway Film Fleadh for 'Jericho Ridge' film produced by Buncrana man Mark O'Sullivan

Fiona O’Sullivan, Mark O’Sullivan, Mona and Eoin O’Sullivan at the PÁLÁS Cinema during the 35th Galway Film Fleadh, at the European Premier of Will Gilbey’s Jericho Ridge, a survivalist, action packed thriller. Photo: Mike Shaughnessy / galwaypix.ie

Jericho Ridge is an action-packed thriller, set in a remote mountain town in North Washington state which has been ravaged by unemployment and drug addiction.

The movie is BAFTA-winning Will Gilbey’s debut feature film as a Writer/Director and after the screening he, along with Mark O’Sullivan and fellow producers, Alex Tate and Harvey Ascott, Dublin-based Director of Photography Ruairí O Brien and members of the cast. took to the stage for a Q & A with a very engaged audience.

Executive Producer, Mark O’Sullivan (God’s Spy, Dead of Winter and Mystics) of In Plain Sight Group has strong Irish connections in both Buncrana and Galway and is the son of Doctor Eoin and Mona O’Sullivan. He was joined at the premiere by his parents and childhood friends, Seamus Mc Laughlin, Paddy Murphy and Niall Mc Laughlin, who also travelled to Galway for the premiere.

Produced by London-based DLNQNT’s Alex Tate (Hope Gap, Blood Orange, Skin Walker) and Harvey Ascott (Shok, Field of Blackbirds, Absent) Jericho Ridge is co-produced and financed by Silver Lining Productions and DLNQNT.Besnik Krapi (Looking for Venera, Field of Blackbirds) acted as Kosovan co-producer.

“Jericho Ridge is a claustrophobic, action-packed thriller with a strong, three-dimensional female protagonist. Thematically it’s a highly emotional story about parenthood, trust, isolation and our inability to communicate with the people we love the most. I’ve always loved contained thrillers,” said Will Gilbey, Writer and Director of Jericho Ridge.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our time at the 35th Galway Film Fleadh and for Jericho Ridge to be part of such a diverse and brilliant film programme amongst 6 European Premiers, 21 World Premiers, and 60 Irish Premiers!”

In Galway for the premier were Writer and Director Will Gilbey, Producers, Alex Tate, Harvey Ascott and Mark O’Sullivan and Director of Photography Ruairi O’Brien ISC BSC. They were joined by actors, Aidan Kelly, Zachary Hart and Christopher Reilly.

