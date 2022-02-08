Real estate king looks for ‘mansion hunters’

Sophie, Reis, Tyron, Erin, Quas, Alex, Chloe and Brett

The lockdown hit follows the lives of realtors working for the Oppenheim Group, and the glitz and glamour makes it feel worlds away from British property programmes.

But all that might be about to change. Meet Tyron Ash, the man who has shaken up the luxury property market in the UK.

Tyron grew up in Milton Keynes, and by 17 he was working as an estate agent. He was good at it, but didn’t feel his career was progressing.

That’s when he made a big mistake and received a 40-month sentence for intent to supply class-A drugs.

“It’s the most stupid thing I have ever done,” he said in an interview with The Times.

He served 20 months, and on release, had a go at being an electrician but hated it. Luckily, an old friend from his estate agent days got him a job at a firm called Fine & Country.

Ash began posting his properties on social media and in one month he earned £28,000 in commission. “I could see it was the future,” he said.

In 2019, he had ploughed his £100,000 life savings into starting his own company, and when traditional estate agents shut their offices during the pandemic, their employees flocked to Ash’s online operation.

Within 18 months, Tyron claims to have wrenched £300million worth of sales from established players such as Knight Frank, Savills and Hamptons.

But with success often comes criticism, and their methods, which include cold-calling millionaires, dissing the competition, promoting penthouses on social media, and laying on the old-fashioned charm, have raised eyebrows.

Nevertheless, Tyron has defended his business model, calling those people who tried to criticise his company pictures as being like scenes from a US soap-opera, “snobs”.

Originally titled Property Porn Stars, this new series centres around the self-proclaimed “King of Real Estate” and his Mayfair-based luxury real estate group.

The series will see the group grabbing commissions from under the noses of high-end competitors, as well as dealing with personal drama and underhanded abuse from rivals.

Among the agents featured are Romanian/Italian Alex Moisii, the company’s top “closer”. Two years ago he was a small-time chef at named The Food Plug, a takeaway in Northamptonshire. But in 2021, he earned more than £200,000 in commission as a real estate agent.

Then there’s 20-year-old Chloe Cable, who used to work in a nail bar in Dorset, but is now a partner in the firm.

Finally, Sophie Leigh is a sport nut and former personal trainer who became an estate agent after suffering an injury playing American football. You can regularly see her showing viewers around eye-wateringly expensive apartments.

In the first episode, Sophie is feeling the pressure after Tyron warns her about her performance.

She battles with rival agent Alex to sell a £5million family home in Surrey, decked out with private cinema and pool, and an outrageous £7million warehouse conversion in south London.

Alex is sure Sophie’s stitched him up, while she thinks he has an attitude problem.

Plus, Tyron shakes up the team with glamorous new starter Erin, who gets partnered with Chloe.

But the reality of working for Tyron Ash starts to sink in as Erin goes cold-calling Surrey mansions in the rain.

It’s not all glitz and glamour after all.

