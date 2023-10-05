Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sitcom Ghosts has been a huge hit with viewers, perhaps because it’s one of those rare series that families can watch together.

As star and co-creator Jim Howick says: “When we were kids growing up, TV was a real event. You couldn’t record stuff and you couldn’t catch up. Shows like Blackadder and Bottom and all the other things I used to love watching – they were a family event.

“Now obviously, there are a lot more platforms and a lot more choice, and that’s fantastic. But it’s also really nice to gather around the television and treat a TV programme almost like a theatre show. It’s great to be there all together at the same time.”

Kitty, Pat, The Captain, Mike, Julian, Alison, Robin, Thomas Thorne and Lady Button

But it seems that the team also don’t want to wear out their welcome as they made the announcement that the new, fifth season would be their last.

Posting on social media, they said: “After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can’t wait to share it with you all.

“We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC One and Monumental Television for their tireless support. But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches.”

That will be sad news to the many viewers who thought there was still plenty of life left in this delightfully daft sitcom, but on the upside we do have this last batch of episodes to see us through before Ghosts is laid to rest.

We’re promised that the new run will see Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) making plans for the future that will have huge effect on their (not very) spooky housemates. Could it be that they leave Button House behind?

As the series begins, Mike thinks it’s time they had a serious conversation about their finances following the loss of the B&B business, but Alison seems more interested in how she’s going to prank the ghosts for April Fool’s Day – and given that they’ve pulled plenty of stunts over the past few series, she’s really going to have to push the boat out. Humphrey (Laurence Rickard) is more than willing to help her, but which of the gang will prove the easiest to fool?