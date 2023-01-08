The long-running crime drama Silent Witness returned for its 26th series last week, which may leave some viewers wondering how on earth the writers can keep coming up with storylines.

However, Emilia Fox, who has played Dr Nikki Alexander since 2004, believes that the show has managed to stay fresh after all these years by staying abreast of the news.

Speaking ahead of the drama’s 25th anniversary last year, she said: “The DNA of the show is crime stories, and the way people commit and solve crimes. But it also incorporates very topical stories like health passports and challenging stories like domestic abuse.

“We are not afraid of that – the show can take it. It is very inclusive, diverse and relevant as well. It gives us the chance to talk about subjects that people generally steer clear of. It allows viewers to discuss them from the safety of their own sofas. Silent Witness has something for everyone. It also attracts great guest stars!”

There’s certainly something topical about this week’s two-parter, which initially seems to be drawing on news stories about immigration.

It begins with the discovery of an abandoned lorry at a quarry with several dead and dying people in the back. That may seem like the stuff of sensational headlines, but Nikki and the police are sadly all too familiar with cases like this. They believe they know exactly what they are dealing with – it has all the hallmarks of a sex-trafficking case.

However, as the investigation progresses, it becomes clear that all is not as it seems. With the survivors refusing to speak to the police, it’s up to Nikki and her team to use their pathological and forensic skills to piece together the real story.

It’s an intriguing premise that helps to explain why Silent Witness still hooks fans – and why Emilia is always glad to be back for a new series.

She says: “I love it as much as ever. From day one, I’ve always said I’ll stay as long as I enjoy it, and I still really enjoy it. The audience and I have been through a lot together.

“I never take for granted the privilege of being part of Silent Witness. Now that I’m also an executive producer, I really value it as part of my personal life as much as my professional life. It’s had a huge impact on me.”

In fact, she hasn’t ruled out sticking around for the show’s 50th anniversary.

She says: “I don’t know if they’d still want me! I’ll be lucky if they’re still inviting me back when I’m 692! Long may it last that they keep asking us back!”

Before we look to the future though, most viewers will want to know how the current storyline resolves. Luckily, we won’t have long to wait as the second episode airs on Tuesday. Gabriel (Aki Omoshaybi) finds himself dealing with an ethical dilemma when he becomes emotionally invested in the case, and Jack (David Case) receives a surprise visitor.

