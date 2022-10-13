Most sitcoms have their fair share of running jokes – but how do you know when one has officially run out of a steam?

It seems that’s a question that was on Matthew Baynton’s mind ahead of the fourth series of Ghosts.

As regular viewers will know, his character, ghostly poet Thomas, has long been infatuated with the living lady of the house, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie). However, this time around both the actor and his character have decided it might be time to move on.

Baynton explains: “At some point, Thomas has got to realise that he’s a bit of a pest. Since series one, I’ve been having conversations with Charlotte on set about, realistically, at what point does Alison just go, ‘Stop it now?’

“We felt like we’d come as far as we could without reaching that point. So now there is an episode in this series where that point comes. Thomas is confronted with the paradox of, ‘If you love someone and they’re telling you to stop pursuing them, the real test of that love is, can you stop doing it?’ So, that is a question that we address in this series.”

A couple of weeks ago, we saw Thomas attempting to go cold turkey with his Alison addiction, and it’s to be hoped that he succeeded as this week he must team up with her after the ghosts receive some shocking news that threatens that rocks Button House.

Luckily, if Ghosts has taught us nothing else, it’s that people can work together, even if they come from different backgrounds and eras – or even if some of them dead are the others alive.

Baynton says: “It shows that the things we have in common outweigh the things that divide us and that you can see the world entirely differently from your neighbours and nonetheless you can find a way to rub along. That is the show’s message.

“Although these characters are in constant conflict, ultimately comedy brings them towards resolution quite naturally. My hunch says that’s why Ghosts strikes a chord. It offers a little sense of hope that we can be more united than maybe we feel right now.”

There’s also the fact that it appeals to a very broad audience as well – it’s a show that many families can enjoy together.

In the latest episode though, we’re about to find out how child friendly Button House really is.

Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) discovers that, thanks to a booking mix-up, he’s supposed to be hosting to a children’s birthday party, and he hasn’t arranged any food or games. Can he and Alison find a way to keep the kids entertained?

Let’s also hope the youngsters aren’t of a nervous disposition just in case any of them realise they are sharing the bash with a few unexpected guests.

Meanwhile, Pat (Jim Howick) finds himself going above and beyond as he tries to comfort a tearful Kitty (Lolly Adefope). See, the Ghosts really do pull together when they need to.