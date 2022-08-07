Sport Relief All Star Games: Birmingham 2022

Emma Willis, Kelly Holmes, Ellie Simmonds and Jermaine Jenas

The final action took place this afternoon, but before the city of Birmingham hands the torch over to Victoria, Australia, at the Closing Ceremony, there is one more treat in store.

Sport Relief, Birmingham 2022 and the BBC are coming together to bring viewers an All-Star version of the Commonwealth Games.

The action-packed event, hosted by Emma Willis and Jermaine Jenas, will see two teams of celebrities and sporting legends, led by five-time Paralympic champion Ellie Simmonds OBE and double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, going head to head.

They will take on five sports – cycling, athletics, gymnastics, basketball and table tennis – in front of live crowds at the venues used for the Games – Lee Valley Velopark, Alexander Stadium, Arena Birmingham, Smithfield and the NEC Arena.

Ellie said: “As much as I respect and admire Kelly – she’s such an incredible role model for young athletes – I’ll leave that at the door. Winning is all that matters. Bring it on!”

Dame Kelly added: “I hear Ellie is determined for her team to win but I don’t fancy her chances.”

Among the competitors lacing up their trainers are presenters Mike Bushell, Ferne McCann, Steph McGovern, Dermot Murnaghan, Vicky Pattison and Mark Rhodes.

They will be joined by singers Una Healy and HRVY, comedians Russell Kane, Darren Harriott, Tom Rosenthal and Suzi Ruffell, DJs Sian Welby, Rickie Haywood Williams and Noreen Khan, as well as musician George Shelley, and former Love Island stars Kem Cetinay and Ovie Soko.

From the sporting world, freestyle football world champion Liv Cooke makes an appearance, as do former international rugby players Thom Evans, Ugo Monye, Chris Robshaw and Gareth Thomas.

Olympians Aimee Fuller, Helen Glover; Eve Muirhead, Greg Rutherford and Max Whitlock will be showing off their talents, along with former racing driver Billy Monger, Paralympic stars Jonnie Peacock and Richard Whitehead, and Invictus Games athlete Mark Ormrod.

Their aim is to raise a life-changing money take on important issues, including tackling inequality, improving mental health and helping young people to survive and thrive.

Host Emma says: “Being a born and bred Brummy, I’m so excited to be back home as it hosts an incredible summer of sport. We’ve got two of Britain’s most celebrated sporting heroes, who have won tons of medals between them, going head-to-head in what I’m sure will be a very tense but thoroughly entertaining competition.”

Jermaine adds: “Throughout my career, I’ve seen how sport can bring people together and create positive change and Sport Relief does just that. It’s fantastic to see Birmingham 2022 team up with Sport Relief to raise money this summer.