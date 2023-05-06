The coronation of King Charles III in Westminster Abbey may be done and dusted, but the celebrations marking the historic moment continue with this showpiece event, which is being broadcast across the BBC, live from Windsor Castle.

A host of big-name stars and musical icons are set to perform in front of an audience packed with volunteers from the King and the Queen Consort’s many charity affiliations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the show’s highlights are a 70-piece classical orchestra, including the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra and woodwind, brass and percussion sections from the Bands of the Household Division, playing interpretations of musical favourites fronted by fantastic entertainers.

There will also be performers from the world of dance and the arts taking to the stage, and a selection of spoken word sequences, delivered by stars of the stage and screen.

Look out an exclusive appearance from the 300-strong Coronation Choir, which features the London Cabbies, the Portishead RNLI sea shanty choir, an all-deaf sign performance group, a Northern Irish farming community and an LGBTQ+ choir, to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A galaxy of stars are taking to the stage too, with Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry and Take That among those topping the bill.

The latter trio were clearly thrilled to be part of such a big occasion, as they said: “This will be our first live show since the Odyssey Tour, four years ago in 2019, and what a stage to come back on.

“A huge live band and orchestra, a choir, military drummers, the backdrop of Windsor Castle and the celebration of a new King. We can’t wait!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a much-anticipated duet between Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, who said: “Having sung at numerous events that were connected to the patronages Charles held as the Prince of Wales, it is an incredible honour to be singing now at the coronation of His Majesty the King, Charles III.”

Bocelli is also delighted to be taking part. He recounted how he sang for Queen Elizabeth II on several occasions, and added: “It is now another great honour to be asked to perform at the coronation concert of King Charles III. My joy and excitement is multiplied as I have the chance to duet with my dear friend and superb baritone, Sir Bryn Terfel, performing an iconic song of love and collective solidarity.”

Watch out for another very different duet, between singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench, who is governor and trustee of the Royal Academy of Music.

The Coronation Concert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “it feels like a “pinch me” once in a lifetime moment in history,” while he enthused: “to have been invited to perform in the coronation concert held in celebration of His Majesty King Charles III is an honour of the utmost magnitude.

“Such moments are unequivocally iconic and exceedingly rare, and I am delighted to share the stage with the wonderfully talented Freya Ridings on this momentous occasion.”

The famous faces won’t be the only thing sparkling on the big night.