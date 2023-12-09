DI Kirsten Longacre and DCI Amy Silva

Complex, and not afraid to show who’s boss.

That’s how Suranne Jones described DCI Amy Silva, her character in hit drama Vigil, when the first series aired two years ago.

She’s another in a long line of strong women the star has played during her career, beginning with her breakthrough role as hardnut Karen McDonald in Coronation Street, and also including Doctor Foster’s titular protagonist and real-life heroine Anne Lister in Gentleman Jack.

But Vigil is the project that really pushed her to her limits, at least physically.

“When I first read the script I was like, ‘oh my god this sounds amazing – I get to do all these stunts!’” laughs the 45-year-old. “But I forgot how old I was. I thought I was 23 when I was reading it, and that’s not true anymore!

“I got whiplash, I put my back out a couple of times, I was covered in bruises. I was hobbling home and having Epsom salt baths during filming!”

Hopefully the second run will be just as exciting, but made – by World Productions, who are also behind Line of Duty – without quite so much pain for its central star.

The first episode of the opening run, which took place mostly aboard a submarine, garnered an audience of more than 13 million viewers, making it the BBC’s most successful drama for years. No wonder its bosses quickly ordered a follow-up.

It may have taken a while to get here, but creator and writer Tom Edge promises it will be worth the wait. He’s pleased that Jones is returning, alongside her co-star Rose Leslie, who plays Silva’s colleague and erstwhile love interest, Kirsten Longacre.

“I’m delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning to reprise their roles, and am grateful to the BBC for the opportunity to take them on a thrilling new adventure,” says Edge, whose CV also includes episodes of The Crown, the crime drama You Don’t Know Me and the Oscar-winning film Judy.

This time, Silva and Longacre are called in after multiple mysterious deaths occur at a military facility in Scotland. Their mission is to find out what’s happened as well as who may be responsible. Unfortunately, the RAF staff based there immediately close ranks, unwilling to incriminate one of their own, making the police officers’ jobs even more difficult than ever.

Gary Lewis also returns to the fray as DSU Robertson, while Dougray Scott and Romolai Garai are welcome additions to the six-parter.

“I’m delighted to be joining the cast of Vigil series two – the first was so highly regarded and widely watched,” claims Scott, who’s been busy of late, popping up in both ITV’s Crime and A Town Called Malice on Sky.

“It’s a huge privilege to be welcomed in as a part of Vigil series two,” adds Garai. “I can only hope to do justice to the show’s continued fascinating, challenging and thrilling storytelling.”