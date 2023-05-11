We’re somewhat spoiled for choice when it comes to comedians who are also couples at the moment. Justin Edwards and Lucy Porter, Sara Pascoe and John Robins, Elis James and Isy Suttie, have all gone on the record about their lives as stand-ups.

Meanwhile, panel show regular Jon Richardson and his wife Lucy Beaumont took it to the next level and created their own, hugely popular sitcom (loosely) based on their lives.

But when it comes to husband-and-wife comedians, Chris and Rosie Ramsey have really knocked it out of the park.

They are the brains behind multiple award-winning Sh**ged.Married.Annoyed, one of the UK’s most successful podcasts.

It has had more than 100 million downloads, led to a best-selling book and broke the Guinness world record for the biggest live podcast show. In London alone the Ramseys sold out The O2 Arena, Wembley Arena and The Palladium.

Last year, they brought their particular brand of marital magic to the small screen with this show, which has a look of Richard and Judy’s This Morning, with the colourful studio, but gets away with content the veteran pair would never dream of airing.

If you didn’t manage to catch the first series, Chris and Rosie welcomed much-loved couples including Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, Martin and Shirlie Kemp, Craig Revel Horwood and Jonathan Myring, Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus and Tom Fletcher and Giovanna Fletcher, to share their relationship highs and, most importantly, their ‘beefs’.

The studio audience also got a chance to share their own gripes, and competed to throw away something their loved one just won’t get rid of from the house in the hilarious It Goes Or I Go.

The first run included a surprise guest appearance from Ronan Keating, who helped smash up a contestant’s precious Boyzone memorabilia.

Another of the show’s most popular segments is Keep Me Anonymous, in which famous faces read out real-life stories, something fellow comedian Lou Sanders’ probably won’t be in a rush to do again any time soon. If you saw her appearance, you’ll understand why it went viral…

Of course, the media lapped up every episode, adoring the Ramseys’ exploration of the raw and funny side of both celebrity and members of the public’s relationships, while the viewing public couldn’t get enough.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey

Unsurprisingly, that popularity has been noticed by the powers that be at Aunty Beeb, and the show has swiftly made the leap from BBC2 to BBC1. Here’s hoping that dark edge that made it so popular the first time around won’t be dulled.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey are clearly delighted, saying: “We are so over the moon that the first series didn’t end in us getting divorced that we are willing to roll the dice and do it all again.

“There are so many more celebrity couples we want to have a laugh with, so many more members of the public who’s beefs we want to hear and so many more bits of tat that we want to destroy.”