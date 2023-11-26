Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to reports, Sam Heughan will soon be moving on from his acclaimed role of Jamie in Outlander, with the show ending in 2024 with its eighth and final series.

Starz’s historical fantasy about a Second World War nurse who mysteriously time travels back to 18th-century Scotland and gets embroiled in a rebellion has made a star out of Balmaclellan-born actor Heughan.

He said of leaving behind his character: “It’s been such a crazy, incredible, rewarding journey.

Evie, Pete and Becka

“The show has been my life for a long time. I’ve made friends, we’re basically a family, and it’s going to be very odd not to see everyone again.”

Heughan has since gone onto hit the road with his co-star Graham McTavish in travelogue series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

And the 43-year-old is now fleshing out his acting CV by appearing in Eagle Eye’s highly anticipated psychological thriller The Couple Next Door.

Adapted from the hit Dutch series The Swingers, it is directed by award-winning Professor T director Dries Vos, and Heughan says he couldn’t wait to team up with the Belgian filmmaker who he worked with on last year’s Channel 4 crime drama Suspect.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my Starz family,” he said.

“Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special.”

The Couple Next Door follows teacher Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and her partner Pete (Alfred Enoch) who move into a new house in upscale neighbourhood, but soon find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety.

The couple, who have a baby on the way, soon find friendship in the shape of alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (Jessica De Gouw).

But when tragedy strikes, Evie and Pete are blindsided by grief.

Evie lashes out at her religious family, rejects her old life and embraces her new friends, especially Danny, who she finds herself increasingly attracted to. Realising this, Pete can’t help but worry what might have been unleashed – especially when he discovers that Danny and Becka have a very open relationship.

Tomlinson, who also rose to fame in a period piece, the hugely successful Poldark, before starring in BBC’s The Outlaws, adds: “Evie is an exciting challenge for me – a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past.”

Comedy panel show favourite and Not Going Out star Hugh Dennis is also turning to more serious drama in the series.

He plays nosey neighbour Alan Richardson, while Kate Robbins, who guest stars in this Friday’s season finale of Channel 5’s The Good Ship Murder, plays his wife Jean.

Unaware that Alan has taken to using a telescope to watch Becka for his own gratification, Jean is able to take delicious revenge on her peeping Tom husband.

The Couple Next Door, which continues at the same time tomorrow, has been described as a “deliciously dark, psychological drama, exploring the claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your deepest desires”, as well as an “addictive, emotional roller coaster”.