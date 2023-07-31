Throughout this summer, sports fans has been gripped by the men’s and women’s Ashes series.

But the cricketing excitement isn’t over just yet, as third instalment of the ECB’s fast-paced competition The Hundred gets under way at Trent Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eight city-based franchises, each featuring some of the best players in the game, are returning. And with the teams facing just 100 balls to set or chase a target, this year’s competition promises to be another humdinger.

Heather Knight, Chris Hughes, Isa Guha, Carlos Brathwaite and Alex Hartley

Kicking things off today is a double header, as Trent Rockets and Southern Brave’s women’s and men’s teams go head to head.

On the women’s side, Natalie Sciver-Brunt (taking over as Rockets captain from Australian batter Elyse Villani), and her Brave counterpart and England teammate Anya Shrubsole, will want their sides to get off to a strong start, as they seek to overcome defending two-time champions Oval Invincibles and lift the trophy.

The match is repeat of last summer’s thrilling Eliminator, won narrowly by the Brave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They advanced to the final despite a batting onslaught by Sciver-Brunt, who scored an unbeaten 72 from 36 balls, including three successive sixes in the concluding over. However, she couldn’t find the boundary needed off the last ball to seal the victory.

One person who is excited to get under way this season is Southern Brave all-rounder Freya Kemp.

She says: “The Hundred is like no other competition I’ve been a part of.

“It’s always great to be play under [coach] Charlotte Edwards, I learn a lot from her and my teammates so I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later on, the Rockets, who defeating Manchester Originals in last year’s men’s final, begin the defence of their title.

Sam Cook produced a Match Hero performance on that occasion, taking four wickets for just 18 runs.

Coached by Andy Flower and captained by Lewis Gregory, the Rockets have a stellar squad with Cook joined by England trio Joe Root, Dawid Malan and Alex Hales in the batting department.

“To lift that trophy at Lord’s last year was a very special day and to get the opportunity to try and do that again is definitely exciting,” said Gregory, who also won the T20 Blast with Somerset last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a really good group; we enjoy playing together and love the entire experience that the Hundred provides.”

Nevertheless, it won’t be easy for the Rockets to successfully defend their title, with each of the eight franchises looking stronger than last year.

Their opponents this evening, Mahela Jayawardene’s Brave, also have an array of talent, particularly in the bowling department.

Prolific captain James Vince will have Jafer Chohan and Matt Fisher, who have both been excellent for Yorkshire in the County Championship this season, to call upon, as well as England all-rounder Chris Jordan and 18-year-old spinner Rehan Ahmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition continues tomorrow with two more double headers, as Welsh Fire host Manchester Originals, and London Spirit take on Oval Invincibles (the men’s game is live on BBC Two at 6.15pm).

All 68 games of both the men’s and women’s Hundred will be shown live on Sky Sports, while the BBC has the rights to broadcast 16 games up until the final at Lord’s on Sunday, August 27.