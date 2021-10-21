The curtain comes down on Grantchester

The curtain comes down on the latest run of this Fifties-set drama, and sees Geordie and Will investigating a domestic incident at the home of singer Rita Daltrey and her domineering music producer husband Gene, after she specifically asks Geordie for help.

Unable to pin anything on him, Geordie learns Rita got his name from his old army buddy Johnny Richards, who’s been trying to help her escape Gene’s clutches.

When Gene is discovered murdered the next day, the DI finds himself implicated in the investigation. As Geordie is drawn deeper into Johnny’s life, he’s forced to finally face up to some traumatic events from his own past.

Rev Will Davenport and Geordie Keating

Meanwhile, Will finds himself on thin ice with the Bishop, who wants to discuss his future in Grantchester. Could both of their jobs be on the line – and can he save himself as well as his best friend?

Viewers have been glued to the latest series particularly because of its focus on Geordie, and it’s something Robson Green relished playing.

He says: “This is the series where Geordie completely capitulates. We see his past catch up with him and it creates something completely corrosive in the storyline for him.

“He was a prisoner of war during the Second World War, and someone from his past arrives on the scene who he hasn’t seen since they were incarcerated together in a cell in Burma. I was given license to go down a pathway of complete destruction with this that I’d never done before in my career and the result was incredibly powerful.”

Robson goes on: “The friend that turns up from Geordie’s past really jeopardises the relationship between Will and Geordie to the point of fracturing their relationship. The only person who can relate is the person that went through the same things that Geordie did and he is the only one that he can turn to.

“Their relationship becomes incredibly volatile and that has consequences. It’s all about Geordie not seeing the world how Will sees it and Will not seeing the world how Geordie sees it and conflict occurs. Will sees the world how it ought to be, whereas Geordie’s philosophy is that marching for peace is about as much use as praying for it, he doesn’t believe that we can sort problems out by confiding in an invisible friend. This causes real problems between Will and Geordie.”

Despite the emotional turmoil of the latest run, Robson still gets a kick out of being a part of the show and is thrilled it’s had such a long run.

“It really is our happy place,” he says. “I love filming there for all of the space it has, it’s always good to be there and before we even start filming I always want to know if we will be filming in Grantchester, even if sometimes it’s only for a couple of days. If it’s for a few weeks it’s such a joy.

“I’ve never done a sixth series of anything in my life! So being able to go back to a place that you love with a group of people who make you genuinely happy is wonderful.”

Here’s to series seven.

