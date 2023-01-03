Fans of Scandi noir may have to search out some new knitwear, thanks to this intriguing collaboration between S4C and Channel 4, which has the same feel – and a bilingual element.

Written and created by Regina Moriarty and directed by Andy Newbery and Chris Forster, The Light in the Hall, or Y Golau, has been filmed in both English and Welsh.

S4C Drama Commissioner Gwenllian Gravelle says: “This gripping drama certainly promises to be one to remember. With a stellar cast and a talented production team, we can’t wait to introduce this sensational series.”

Nick Lee, Channel 4’s head of acquisitions is equally excited about the six-part drama, saying: “The Light is on! Regina’s story of injustice and retribution is truly absorbing. It’s a unique take on a murder-thriller where the clues, characters and story come thick and fast. By adding in such a talented cast, it’s a show we are proud to be a partner on.”

He’s got a point. Alexandra Roach, Iwan Rheon and Joanna Scanlan are the three main players, and all have built up strong CVs in recent years.

Alexandra has notched up impressive small-screen appearances in Sticks and Stones, and Killing Eve, while Iwan – best known for playing the brutal Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones – has also featured in Neil Gaiman’s series American Gods and voiced Prince William in HBO animated series The Prince.

Meanwhile, after scooping this year’s Best Actress in a Leading Role at this year’s British Academy Film Awards for the critically acclaimed After Love, Joanna has also appeared in The Larkins and Avenue 5.

The talented trio get to showcase their acting chops in The Light in the Hall/Y Golau.

It begins by focusing on journalist Cat Donato (Roach), originally from the same town as Ela Roberts, has always been obsessed by her murder.

For Cat, it was personal. Ela had been part of her circle of friends but prior to her murder Ela had been ostracised over a silly teenage squabble, a fact that Cat has tried her best to forget.

Ela’s mother, Sharon Roberts (Scanlan) has never stopped grieving the loss of her daughter. Still disturbed by her memories of that last day, Sharon yearns for resolution.

Joe Pritchard (Rheon), a quiet, unassuming gardener, was arrested for Ela’s murder after her DNA was found at his caravan. Joe confessed to killing Ela but wouldn’t, or couldn’t, say why or what he did with her body.

The news of Joe’s parole hearing and the prospect of his release causes both women to confront the past and the part they played in Ela’s final days.

For Cat it’s a chance to write the true events surrounding the murder and for Sharon an opportunity to confront the man who killed her child. With so many questions unanswered, Joe’s return to the community could be a way to get to the bottom of the mystery once and for all.

If Joe Pritchard did kill Ela, why did he do it, and where is the body?

Foreboding drama starring Joanna Scanlan, Iwan Rheon, Alexandra Roach and Ella Peel