There’s nothing like a freebie, is there?

That’s probably what Lee Mack was thinking when his agent called with an offer he felt he couldn’t refuse.

“I was actually going to buy tickets for this year’s Royal Variety Performance, so not only is it a real honour to be asked to host it, it’s also saved me a few quid,” he grinned when the line-up was announced a few weeks ago. “I now just have to work out the logistics of introducing these brilliant acts and also rushing back to my seat to watch them.”

Hopefully he managed it, because there were same great names involved – as is always the case, the event took place earlier this month and was recorded; we now get to see it all from the comfort of our own homes.

London’s magnificent Royal Albert Hall was the setting, with various members of the Queen’s family in place to watch a tribute to Her Majesty, which involved a unique collaboration between composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, singer-songwriter Gary Barlow, choirmaster Gareth Malone and members of the London Youth Choir, who came together to perform a special version of the song Sing.

Many viewers will be keen to see how Britain’s Got Talent winner Axel Blake got on. It’s been a big few months for the comedian since he won his spot and, while speaking ahead of the show, he admitted to having a few pre-night nerves.

“My life’s changed a lot. I’ve had a lot of recognition for my comedy and I’m very busy, but it’s good busy, you know? I’m very glad I did Britain’s Got Talent. I was hesitant at first but I’m so glad I did it, it’s been life changing.

“I get nervous before every show. It’s a lot to uphold – will I be as funny as I was on BGT? I’m excited, but of course this is the Royal Variety, it’s a big opportunity, so I want to make sure I do everyone proud.”

Thankfully, he felt up for the challenge: “I’m excited to see how the audience will take to me. I always have a lot of energy and I always like to see how people respond to me. I’m excited also to be part of The Royal Variety Performance. I can’t wait to see all the performers but I do like Lee Mack, I like his wittiness and his jokes, and I’ve never met him so I’m looking forward to that.”

We’re sure everything went well, but even if the odd moment misfires, the acts and routines come thick and fast – so there’s always something else to look forward to.

Among the other highlights are a duet between Mrs Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Gregory Porter, as well as a special rendition of Three Lions by Frank Skinner, David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds. More musical moments are provided by the likes of Sam Ryder and Nile Rodgers & Chic; there’s magic from German duo The Ehrlich Brothers and alongside Blake, there’ll be plenty of gags from Al Murray, Omid Djalili and, of course, host Mack.

It’s certainly a packed line-up – like Lee, we’re lucky to be seeing it for free.