What do you do if you’re a major broadcaster, you’ve just dumped one of your tried and tested primetime dramas and need a replacement as soon as possible?

Call on another old favourite, of course!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s what the Beeb did earlier this year when, after ditching Holby City, they resurrected good old Waterloo Road, eight years after its previous run ended. Its second coming arrived amidst a heap of fanfare from the BBC’s publicity department, which was keen to stress that all the things we’d liked about it were returning, but with some extra stuff its makers hoped we’d enjoy too.

Donte Charles and Nicky Walters

Thankfully, this blend of the old and new worked a treat so, after a short break, it was brought back again for a 12th series, which began a few weeks ago.

“It’s great to be back on BBC One and to be able to offer iPlayer fans some great new episodes,” says original cast member Angela Griffin; she plays Kim Campbell, who’s the now the headteacher. “We have such a wonderful and talented cast, all of whom bring so much to Waterloo Road. This series holds a fair few surprises for Kim and everyone around her and I can’t wait for people to catch up with all the action inside and outside the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the biggest shocks for Kim so far has been the reappearance of her former colleague and old flame Andrew Treneman.

“I am so excited to be returning to Waterloo Road,” claimed Jamie Glover, who plays him, when his return was announced in April. “The school has been such an important part of my life and it’s wonderful to be able to rekindle the old flame. Not to mention the joy of getting to work with the incomparable Angela Griffin once more.

“I hope that people will enjoy seeing Andrew and Kim together in the school again. Older? Certainly, there’s the grey hair to prove it…! Wiser? Who knows?”

“To have Jamie Glover reprise his role as Andrew Treneman alongside our fantastic returning and new cast members is a real treat,” added Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re a fan of the show and haven’t yet listened to the accompanying podcast via BBC Sounds, then make sure you do so. Hosted by two of the programme’s stars, Adam Thomas and Priyasasha Kumari, it takes listeners behind the scenes and features interviews with celebrity guests and cast members.

They should have plenty to discuss after the latest episode airs. Ofsted has been in the news lately, having been criticised for the stress it causes for staff. Its inspectors would certainly have a field day at Waterloo Road because, as often tends to be the case, personal matters look set to overshadow what should be happening in school – ie learning.