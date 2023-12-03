Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When the names Harry and Jack Williams are attached to a project, you know it’s going to be something intriguing; they’ve become almost a byword for small screen inventiveness during the past few years.

Among their previous projects have been Missing and its spin-off Baptiste, as well as The Tourist (a second run of which is on its way), Liar and Angela Black; they also helped develop and produce Fleabag.

But perhaps their biggest achievement to date is Boat Story, an offbeat thriller starring Daisy Haggard and Paterson Joseph as a strapped-for-cash duo who, after finding a drugs haul in a shipwrecked boat, try to sell it off – a move they soon live to regret.

Janet and Samuel

If Alfred Hitchcock were around today, he’d describe the drugs as a ‘McGuffin’, the word he gave to something that sets a plot in motion, but isn’t necessarily at the heart of the story. It was also the item that first inspired the siblings to come up with the plot.

“The idea for Boat Story came from having seen articles about similar things involving large amounts of drugs washing up on shores somewhere,” explains Harry. “Most of the shows we come up with are through a series of conversations that we have with each other. This one was, what would we do if we had stumbled across a boatload of washed-up drugs? We probably wouldn’t do what the characters did, but that would make for a less interesting series. Instead, we imagined what would happen should we have done such a thing.”

“A lot of our shows come from situations where we think ‘what would you do if…’ and they start at relatable places,” adds Jack. “As Harry said, it doesn’t end up in the most familiar place and I don’t think most people would do what our lead characters do.

“Boat Story is a contemporary morality tale and the challenge we wanted to set ourselves was to say, how do you tell this story in a way that is going to feel fresh, original, and different? What we landed upon, was to make it a show about stories themselves, and why people tell stories and why people watch and enjoy them.”

Now, the final episode is upon us and, hopefully, you’re up to speed with events so far. If you’re not, do yourself a favour and watch its predecessors on the BBC iPlayer. If you’re still unsure, check out what else the brothers have to say about the series, which they hope viewers will regard as a Yorkshire-based take on the work of Quentin Tarantino and Martin McDonagh thanks to its mix of action, violence and dark humour.

“It’s full of surprises and it ends up in a place I don’t think anyone would ever really guess. It’s so weird, in a brilliant way,” claims Harry.