Time to enjoy an Audience with Adele

There’s no doubt that Adele is one of the most successful British artists of all time – in an era when even big names can struggle to shift units, she’s sold a staggering 11.5 million albums in the UK alone.

Her most recent single, Easy On Me, has been breaking records – it was streamed 24 million times in just one week, and also clocked up 217,300 chart sales, the highest total in four years. Her new album, 30, is so highly anticipated, she was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in a two-hour special to coincide with its release.

But just in case you needed further proof that she’s an all-round national treasure, ITV is giving Adele the Audience With treatment. Previous stars to have appeared in the format, which usually sees a singer or comedian performing for an audience of celebrity guests, range from Victoria Wood and Billy Connolly to Elton John, the Spice Girls, Take That and Barry Manilow.

Anyone who saw Adele hosting the US comedy Saturday Night Live last year will know that she could probably handle a few sketches, but the performance is mainly taking the form of a concert at the legendary London Palladium. Adele will be belting out classic hits and new tracks in front of an audience that includes friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.

The singer will also be answering questions, although given that she’s been in the spotlight since such a young age, some people may be wondering if there’s much we don’t already know about the performer born Adele Adkins in 1988.

Her debut album 19, released when she was indeed just 19, became a global, award-winning success, and gave her the UK top 10 singles Chasing Pavements and Make You Feel My Love. However, there was arguably a tendency for the critics to lump her in with a wave of other British female solo artists of the era, most notably Amy Winehouse.

It was the release of 21 in 2011 made it clear though that Adele was very much her own woman – it became the bestselling album of the 21st century with sales of over 30 million worldwide. It topped the US billboard charts for 24 weeks, the longest stint at the top for any female artist. The following year, Adele also picked up an Oscar for her Bond theme, Skyfall.

By the time 25 was released in 2015 (and became the fourth best-selling album of the 21st century), she was a true phenomenon.

So, no wonder there’s so much excitement around the release of 30, and it seems Adele is certainly excited about it. She told Vogue: “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that 21 doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it into their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

If you haven’t already heard it, here’s a chance to find out why it’s so special to its creator.

