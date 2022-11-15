Back in July, DIY SOS host Nick Knowles joined Zoe Ball live on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show to announce they were forming a formidable team.

In one of their biggest Children in Need challenges yet, Nick and co planned to build a brand-new home for Leeds based charity Getaway Girls.

The project was originally supposed tie in with the Radio 2 Live concert at Temple Newsam Park on 17-18 September. However, due to HM The Queen’s death, that event had to be postponed.

Nevertheless, Nick and his trusty DIY SOS team – Chris, Jules, Billy and designer Gabrielle Blackman – were still joined BBC Radio 2 presenters including Zoe, Jo Whiley, Sara Cox, DJ Spoony, Trevor Nelson, Rylan and Scott Mills, who all donned their steel toe-capped boots, high viz and hard hats.

Along with an army of volunteers and local tradespeople, they aimed to create the charity’s new building – from the ground up.

Getaway Girls supports a diverse range of women and girls from across Leeds, with a focus on raising aspirations, providing support and creating opportunities to help them build a better future.

The 35-year-old charity also works with those facing a variety of different challenges in their lives: from newly arrived refugees to girls who have experienced domestic violence, exploitation or sexual abuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getaway Girls delivers crucial support to around 800 girls and young women, while also providing access to activities such as residential weekends, music sessions and sport.

The new building, sited in Seacroft, incorporates offices, a creche, activity spaces, a music and media studio, counselling rooms and a garden.

This special programme shares a collection of emotional (it is DIY SOS, after all) stories from girls and young women who have benefitted from the support of Getaway Girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also follows the trials and tribulations of the presenters, tradespeople and volunteers as they build the new centre in just 13 days.

Meanwhile, there is also a special moment for the Getaway Girls’ choir, as singer-songwriter Emeli Sande makes a surprise appearance to help them prepare for a performance on reveal day.

Nick says: “We have another huge build ahead of us in Leeds, which will make a real difference to the lives of girls and young women who are supported by Getaway Girls. It’ll be a blast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flavia Docherty, Director of Getaway Girls adds: “We are thrilled to have been given this amazing opportunity and couldn’t be more excited for the future of the charity.

“The new space will provide the chance for us to support even more girls from across the city, and make a positive difference in their lives.

Emeli Sande joins the Getaway Girls’ choir for a rehearsal ahead of their performance on Radio 2

“We are so grateful to the whole DIY SOS team, Radio 2 and their presenters and, of course, BBC Children in Need for supporting us for 12 years – without their funding we wouldn’t have been able to continue our work for this long and have the impact that we have done for girls and young women in Leeds over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t wait to see the new space and we’re really looking forward to being able to grow even further and welcome more girls from across