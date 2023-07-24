We live in an amazing technological age: from speakers capable of indulging our almost every whim (even if it results in the next generation is learning to ask for something without saying please), to jaw-dropping entertainment created using a computer.

And now, as well as being able to bring long-dead stars vividly back to life and transporting us to any corner of the planet, virtual reality (VR) is opening doors across multiple industries, including the world of interior design.

AI software allows us to nose around potential properties, see how our possessions would look in various rooms, and even try out new furniture to make sure it will fit. The possibilities are exciting and endless.

Angela Scanlon is joined by Damion Burrows and Lynsey Elliott

This show takes that VR technology and runs with it. Imagine walking into your home, but suddenly it transforms before your eyes. Dark, poky corners are swept away, replaced by a light, bright space. Impractical rooms are remodelled into warm and welcoming places, outdated decor is overhauled in favour of, well, whatever you want.

It is the ultimate ‘try before you buy’ experience.

That’s because the VR is in the hands of two of Britain’s leading architects. They are given a brief to produce a spectacular design, offering radically different solutions to the property’s various problems. Working to the homeowner’s budget, the professionals come up with innovative, creative layouts that elevate these homes to the next level, from flipping the entire accommodation to make the most of the stunning sea views, a room-dividing double bunk bed, or a design inspired by a house in the treetops.

In this edition, Angela Scanlon is joined by Damion Burrows and Lynsey Elliott who will battle it out to win the chance to redesign the way one Rickmansworth family lives.

Moving from a tiny city flat to a three-bed house was a dream come true for Caitriona and Kevin, at least at the start. However, as their twins Lilly and Fionn have grown older, there are nightly squabbles over which of them has to sleep in the box room.

As if that wasn’t irritating enough, Caitriona needs a comfortable home office away from the damp conservatory, and harbours dreams of a sociable kitchen with a garden view.

With no one settled at night, no comfortable family space downstairs and a cramped kitchen, they are itching for some big changes.

Architects Damion and Lynsey pitch their ideas to fix the dysfunctional family house, and their plans couldn’t be more different. One design is super-dramatic, while the other is sleek and elegant.

As work gets underway in total secrecy, the duo also take Angela to some of the UK’s most sensational homes to showcase an inspirational feature from their own design.

Eventually, the chosen design is revealed in all its glory, so the presenter and the chosen architect pay a final visit to Caitriona and Kevin’s family home to see if nightly squabbles and “musical beds” have become a thing of the past.