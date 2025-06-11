TV sit-com could be set in Inishowen
A 'sit-com' TV series based on the book 'FIVE' (Inishowen being the 5th Province) is being pitched at the Galway Film Fleadh next month.
Apart from displaying all the beautiful scenery and magnificent beaches of the area, many local amenities and attractions will be highlighted. Over the course of the series, hotels, bars, restaurants as well as many business premises will be featured.
Company vehicles and signs will be seen; everything possible to further promote Inishowen and its commercial life and tourist attraction will be (subtly) incorporated.
Inishowen is more than twice the size of the total Dublin urban area; is it not time we had some recognition?
If this were aired on National Television, it would benefit just about every man, woman and child in Inishowen, attracting tourism and business into the area.
As an 81 year old pensioner, I'm afraid that I no longer carry much weight in persuading the powers that be – but you, the professionals, the business people, the hoteliers, the publicans and shopkeepers; the politicians.....you, who represent the 35,000 inhabitants of Inishowen (most of whom would pay a TV Licence); yes you could have some influence; you could help make it happen.
All I'm asking is that you TALK about it; discuss it with fellow business associates, colleagues, friends, neighbours, anyone, everyone!
If we start a conversation going, someone might pay attention to the 35,000 good people of Inishowen
THE 5th. PROVINCE
P.S. It will be a very humorous and enjoyable 'sit-com'.