TV sit-com could be set in Inishowen

Television Series to be set in Inishowen

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 'sit-com' TV series based on the book 'FIVE' (Inishowen being the 5th Province) is being pitched at the Galway Film Fleadh next month.

Apart from displaying all the beautiful scenery and magnificent beaches of the area, many local amenities and attractions will be highlighted. Over the course of the series, hotels, bars, restaurants as well as many business premises will be featured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Company vehicles and signs will be seen; everything possible to further promote Inishowen and its commercial life and tourist attraction will be (subtly) incorporated.

Inishowen THE 5th PROVINCE?

Inishowen is more than twice the size of the total Dublin urban area; is it not time we had some recognition?

If this were aired on National Television, it would benefit just about every man, woman and child in Inishowen, attracting tourism and business into the area.

As an 81 year old pensioner, I'm afraid that I no longer carry much weight in persuading the powers that be – but you, the professionals, the business people, the hoteliers, the publicans and shopkeepers; the politicians.....you, who represent the 35,000 inhabitants of Inishowen (most of whom would pay a TV Licence); yes you could have some influence; you could help make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All I'm asking is that you TALK about it; discuss it with fellow business associates, colleagues, friends, neighbours, anyone, everyone!

Tell us your news

If we start a conversation going, someone might pay attention to the 35,000 good people of Inishowen

THE 5th. PROVINCE

P.S. It will be a very humorous and enjoyable 'sit-com'.