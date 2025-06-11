TV sit-com could be set in Inishowen

By Brendan Moran
Contributor
Published 11th Jun 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 08:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Television Series to be set in Inishowen

A 'sit-com' TV series based on the book 'FIVE' (Inishowen being the 5th Province) is being pitched at the Galway Film Fleadh next month.

Apart from displaying all the beautiful scenery and magnificent beaches of the area, many local amenities and attractions will be highlighted. Over the course of the series, hotels, bars, restaurants as well as many business premises will be featured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Company vehicles and signs will be seen; everything possible to further promote Inishowen and its commercial life and tourist attraction will be (subtly) incorporated.

Inishowen THE 5th PROVINCE?placeholder image
Inishowen THE 5th PROVINCE?

Inishowen is more than twice the size of the total Dublin urban area; is it not time we had some recognition?

If this were aired on National Television, it would benefit just about every man, woman and child in Inishowen, attracting tourism and business into the area.

As an 81 year old pensioner, I'm afraid that I no longer carry much weight in persuading the powers that be – but you, the professionals, the business people, the hoteliers, the publicans and shopkeepers; the politicians.....you, who represent the 35,000 inhabitants of Inishowen (most of whom would pay a TV Licence); yes you could have some influence; you could help make it happen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All I'm asking is that you TALK about it; discuss it with fellow business associates, colleagues, friends, neighbours, anyone, everyone!

Tell us your newsplaceholder image
Tell us your news

If we start a conversation going, someone might pay attention to the 35,000 good people of Inishowen

THE 5th. PROVINCE

P.S. It will be a very humorous and enjoyable 'sit-com'.

Related topics:InishowenProvinceTV licence
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice