It’s easy to see why celebrities keep signing up for the genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?, which returns tonight. It’s a chance for them to learn more about their family trees and, depending on what the researchers find, they might also get a trip abroad thrown in.

But why has the format proved so popular with viewers? Well, it could be that as well as offering us a new insight into the roots of some of Britain’s most famous people, it also turns up fascinating stories and shines a new light on different areas of social history.

We’re promised that the new run will include everything from clog-wearing rope dancers and Scottish royalty to murder trials and tragic accidents, and that the celebrities’ journeys will take them across the UK as well as further afield.

Who Do You Think You Are? with Andrew Lloyd Webber

For example, thanks to Bruce Forsyth, former Strictly Coming Dancing professional Kevin Clifton will forever be known to some viewers as ‘Kevin from Grimsby’. However, his journey into his family’s past takes him to one of the most remote places in Canada.

Meanwhile, broadcaster and DJ Dev Griffin heads to Jamaica, where he’s surprised by some very personal records about his great grandparents.

Actor and comedian Emily Atack already has a few illustrious names in her family tree – her mother is actress Kate Robbins, her uncle is comedian Ted Robbins, and she’s a cousin of Paul McCartney.

In this series, she also discovers that she, Ryan Reynolds and a certain football club all have a lot more in common than she may have thought.

Twin doctors and presenters Chris and Xand van Tulleken are teaming up again to delve into their Dutch ancestry, comedian, podcaster and TV host Chris Ramsey uncovers a story of luck, and adventurer Bear Grylls is delighted to end up in the wild, but surprised that it’s through a royal connection.

Speaking of royalty, The Crown’s Claire Foy and Lesley Manville (aka the first Queen Elizabeth II and the third Princess Margaret) will be looking into their histories. Will they follow in the footsteps of one of the show’s most memorable subjects, Danny Dyer, and discover a real-life connection to the throne?

The series begins though with Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is one of Britain’s most successful composers – he was recently commissioned to create an anthem, Make a Joyful Noise, for the coronation of King Charles III.

Andrew already knows he comes from a musical family – his brother Julian is a virtuoso cellist – but he’s keen to find out if any of his ancestors also shared his love of theatre and showbiz.

Along the way he discovers a certain Uncle Peregrine, who played a key role under Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo, as well as a missionary who dedicated his life to helping the poor and needy.