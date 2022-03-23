Who will be hired in The Apprentice final?

Embargoed for publication until 00:01:00 on Tuesday 21/12/2021 - Picture shows: Baroness Brady, Lord Sugar, Tim Campbell MBE **STRICTLY EMBARGOED for use until 00:01hrs, Tuesday 21st December 2021**

One of the minor joys of every Apprentice final is watching the two remaining contestants pick their teams from the previously eliminated crop.

Will they choose the most competent and professional of the bunch, or stick with whomever they argued with the least during the series?

Anyway it’s time for the lucky two to really prove that they deserve Lord Sugar’s investment, and really the rest of the series is just a precursor to this – the business plans have been polished and now it’s proof-of-concept time as their proposals are launched.

It’s hard to imagine every contestant is chosen purely for their investability, and doubtless entertainment value plays a part for some contestants. And what entertainment we have had this series – from Nick Showering taking social media by storm (with some suggesting he was an undercover comedian), to Akeem Bundt-Kamara blindly and religiously acceding to every suggestion made by his frequent collaborator Harpreet Kaur. And let’s never forget Francesca Kennedy Wallbank misspelling the Northernmost polar region “Artic” or, for that matter, Akshay Thakrar’s insistence that the region was full of penguins.

It was a shame however to see nursery owner Shama Amin leave ahead of the third task, as she seemed both very capable and wonderfully no-nonsense, especially in those early stages of the contest when the hopefuls are full of bluster.

Nevertheless, any less-than-enticing prospects for Lord Sugar’s seed-money have played their part by this point, having been wheedled out in the preceding weeks. Last week’s interviews stage was enlightening as ever, and while no one escaped entirely unscathed there were two clear winners there.

Now they must overcome that final hurdle, and demonstrate – with their old co-competitors’ help – that their idea can rake in the big bucks and is deserving of a place in the business titan’s ever-expanding portfolio.

To do so they undergo an intensive three-day challenge, during which they must create a new brand for their company, produce a digital billboard and direct and edit a television advertisement, all under the watchful gaze of trusted advisors Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. Then it’s time to pitch the results to Lord Sugar and a room full of industry experts, all of whom will be using their vast experience to scrutinise every facet.

We then get to see the winner revelling in their success straight afterwards as Tom Allen takes a look back at their best – and worst – bits from the series in You’re Hired.

Allen will also speak to the runner-up, who frankly has also done enough at this point to secure their reputation (barring any enormous errors in the preceding hour).

Former contestants and various special guests will also be joining in the end-of-series debrief, along with Lord Sugar himself, who will explain what he sees in the winner’s vision, and why they won the day. Next year’s crop of hopefuls had better take note…

