Final chance to see Ulster American at The Sanctuary Theatre

Bright Umbrella Theatre Company’s production of David Ireland’s acclaimed black comedy Ulster American is entering its final week at The Sanctuary Theatre in East Belfast, with the last performance taking place on Saturday, September 6.

The show, directed by Bright Umbrella founder and artistic director Trevor Gill, opened on August 26 and has since played to engaged audiences in the intimate 120-seat theatre.

Starring James Boal as Leigh Carver, Caroline Curran as Ruth Davenport and Andrew McClay as Jay Conway, the three-person cast has brought Ireland’s volatile and darkly comic script to life just streets away from where the playwright first drafted parts of the work.

The play unfolds in real time over 75 minutes, charting a late-night meeting between an American film star, an English director and a Northern Irish playwright. What begins as a professional discussion quickly unravels into confrontation, exposing tensions around identity, power and artistic integrity.

The production is part-funded by Belfast City Council and supports the company’s wider programme of performance, education and community engagement.

Speaking about the production, Trevor Gill said: “It is a pleasure to stage Ulster American by David Ireland in East Belfast, where he is from. We have a very strong and experienced cast well capable of delivering what is a challenging script. David Ireland’s work is a carefully crafted mixture of satire, shock and black humour. We can guarantee a memorable night at the theatre.”

The production has also drawn positive responses from critics. Belfast Times reviewer Jeff Meredith described it as “a sharp and unsettling experience that lingers long after the curtain call”.

Robin Elliott and Jane Hardy from In The Stalls podcast called it “strangely compelling”, adding that “it leaves you questioning in a new way” and described the ending as “an incredible, bloody denouement” that left them “slightly traumatised”. They also praised Caroline Curran for delivering “a truly great performance as Ruth” that showed “what a fine actress she is”.

Ulster American has gained a reputation internationally for its brutal humour and uncompromising treatment of themes such as misogyny, consent and cultural identity. It contains very strong language, graphic violence and references to sexual assault.

Evening performances take place at 7pm, with a 2pm matinee on the final day.

Tickets for Ulster American at The Sanctuary Theatre are on sale now at www.brightumbrella.co.uk