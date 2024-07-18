Holywell Trust to mythbust important issues around NI’s constitutional future in series of events
The first event takes place on Monday 22 July at 7pm and will launch updated research on health in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland by academic Paul Gosling. His research looks at the health systems both north and south of the border, their strengths and weaknesses and how cross-border cooperation can improve health service provision.
The second event in the series will be on the Windsor Framework, which will be analysed by David Phinnemore and Lisa Claire Whitten from Queen’s University.
Other topics in the programme will include the North West Economic Region, Reporting the Divide and contextualising the Constitutional Question.
The events are part of the Future Relationship Conversations project facilitated by Holywell Trust, which aims to engage with the community to present a clear and unbiased outlook on questions around the constitutional status of Northern Ireland, with the aim to remove uncertainty and move the conversation beyond the normal identity-focused assumptions.
Holywell Trust Director Gerard Deane said: "We are looking forward to continuing this series of work to provide an accurate and informed picture on the possibilities for Northern Ireland’s constitutional future.
“As an independent thought leader, we recognise the need to address the growing desire within communities to discuss the future and we see the need to have a shared forum that encompasses all views.
“Following the general election results, it is more important than ever to dispel myths around the constitutional question in order to have informed debate on the matter. We would welcome anyone interested in the topics to have their say at the events.”
To register your interest in Monday's event please email [email protected]
