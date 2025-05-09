Honouring Harry Kerr: Charity Art Auction aims to raise €20K for emerging talent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Artlink is pleased to announce a special evening of art, music, and community spirit as it hosts a Charity Art Auction in memory of the late photographer Harry Kerr – “a dear friend and creative collaborator” – from 7–10pm on Saturday 17th May, at Fort Dunree, Donegal.

Harry Kerr was a gifted artist and tireless champion of emerging photographers. In May 2024, on the second anniversary of his passing, Artlink launched the Harry Kerr Photography Bursary, an annual award supporting early-career photographers in developing new work. The bursary honours Harry’s creative legacy and his deep belief in nurturing future generations of artists.

The first bursary recipient, Danielle Macleod, an emerging photographer from the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, used the award to create a compelling new body of work, which will be exhibited this June at Grinneabhat in Bragar, Lewis.

To ensure the bursary can continue through 2029, Artlink aims to raise €20,000 through this auction. Every artwork – including photography, painting, print, and sculpture – has been generously donated by Harry’s friends, colleagues, and peers. Each purchase will directly fund four annual €5,000 bursaries, empowering the next generation of creative talent.

Harry pictured with Martha at Linsfort, Buncrana, shortly before his passing in 2022.

Harry Kerr’s life and work partner, Martha McCulloch, said: “We created the bursary to carry Harry’s legacy forward. This auction is a celebration of his life and a way for the creative community to ensure his passion continues to inspire and support others.”

The evening promises to be a true celebration of Harry’s life and legacy, featuring:

Live auction hosted by the charismatic Tommy McCardle

Live music from talented local artist Lydia Jackson

Delicious food, great company, and plenty of craic

Bidding available in person and online, with a full auction catalogue to be released soon

Born in Coatbridge, Scotland, in 1960, Harry Kerr left a lasting impact on the local arts scene and wider community, making Donegal his home over 20 years ago. A well-known figure in Inishowen and beyond, Harry and Martha founded ‘The Memory Factory’, where they documented significant moments in the lives of many locals over the past two decades.

Harry Kerr with his 5" x 4" field camera, Arizona 1992.

In addition to his work at The Memory Factory, Harry was deeply involved in the local arts scene, collaborating with Artlink on web design, promotional materials, and event photography. He also played a pivotal role in creating the Laurentic memorial at Fort Dunree, commemorating lives lost in World War I. In later years, Harry shifted his focus to documentary filmmaking.

Beyond his artistic contributions, Harry was known for his walks along local beaches and parks with the couple’s Dalmatians. His connection with the community was profound, and his passing in 2022 led to tributes from colleagues, students, and friends worldwide.

Artlink project coordinator Rebecca Strain said: “On a daily basis, Harry pushed the team at Artlink to achieve great things and to see the innate beauty in all of our endeavours. This auction is a chance for photographers, artists, friends, and anyone whose life Harry touched to gather, raise a glass, and celebrate his remarkable legacy.”

Martha McCulloch added: “I have no doubt that this Charity Art Auction will be a truly heartfelt gathering, reflecting on memories and celebrating Harry – a generous, self-effacing, and endlessly creative man who remained a wide-eyed dreamer at heart. The event is open to all. Come raise a glass, place a bid, and help us continue the work he believed in so passionately.”

For more information, or to participate in the Charity Art Auction, contact [email protected]