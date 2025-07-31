‘In the Making’ – A celebration of arts & craft making returns to Clonmany Agricultural Show

Held at the Clonmany Showgrounds from 11am to 4pm daily, ‘In the Making’ will feature a stellar lineup of artists and crafters, including:

Peadar McDaid (Painting) – A celebrated Celtic artist and arts facilitator known for his intricate work.

Brendan Farren (Willow Weaving) – A ‘green artist’ who creates stunning sculptures from sustainable materials.

Ian Gordan (Painting & Embroidery) – Capturing Donegal’s landscapes with bold, expressive techniques.

Rebecca Strain (Papermaking) – Exploring the transformative power of paper as an artistic medium.

Nora McQuaid (Jewellery) – Crafting ethically made, one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by heritage and emotion.

Johnny Shiels (Spinning) – A third-generation spinning wheel maker preserving traditional craftsmanship.

Gráinne McMenamin (Printmaking) – An interdisciplinary artist blending printmaking, embroidery, and more.

Orna Doherty (Textiles) – A skilled textile designer specialising in innovative fabric techniques.

Artlink Project Co-ordinator Martha McCulloch said: “We’re thrilled to bring ‘In the Making’ back to the Clonmany Agricultural Show again this year, where it will be a highlight for visitors of all ages. This event is all about showcasing the incredible talent in our region and inspiring people to connect with the arts. Whether you’re curious about how things are made or eager to try a craft yourself, there’s something here for everyone.”

Caoimhe Stones from Artlink added: “In today’s fast-paced world, hands-on creativity offers a chance to slow down, learn, and find joy in making. From willow weaving to printmaking, our artists will share their passion and skills, proving that art is for everyone. Don’t miss this wonderful celebration of creativity at the Clonmany Agricultural Show. Who knows – this might be the start of your next creative adventure!”

Event Details:

What:‘In the Making’ – Arts & Craft Showcase

Where: Clonmany Agricultural Showgrounds

When: 5th & 6th August 2025, 11am–4pm

Admission: Free with entry to the Clonmany Agricultural Show

For further information about ‘In the Making’ or other Artlink events and activities, visit www.artlink.ie, Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 0838696513.

1 . Contributed Gráinne McMenamin (Printmaking) – An interdisciplinary artist blending printmaking, embroidery, and more. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Brendan Farren (Willow Weaving) – A ‘green artist’ who creates stunning sculptures from sustainable materials. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Rebecca Strain (Papermaking) – Exploring the transformative power of paper as an artistic medium. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales