Jane Buckley joins Féile an Phobail line-up with powerful talk at Naomh Gall CLG

Acclaimed author Jane Buckley will appear at Naomh Gall CLG, Belfast on Wednesday, August 7 at 7pm as part of this year’s Féile an Phobail, Ireland’s largest community arts festival.

Known for her raw and unflinching storytelling, Buckley will discuss her acclaimed Stones Corner series, a sweeping four-book saga charting the turbulent history of Northern Ireland from 1972 through to the peace-building efforts of 1998.

This year’s Féile an Phobail continues its proud tradition of celebrating community resilience, creativity, and storytelling. Established in 1988 as a direct response to the conflict, the festival has grown into Ireland’s largest community arts celebration, attracting thousands of visitors each year. Buckley’s appearance is set to be one of the festival highlights, bringing a deeply personal voice to one of the most complex and painful chapters in modern Irish history.

‘I am truly honoured to be part of this event,’ Jane said. ‘The Féile embodies the spirit of community and hope, and it’s a privilege to share these stories with readers who understand the importance of remembering our past.’

Jane Buckley’s Stones Corner series has been praised for its grit, authenticity, and heart. Spanning over two decades, the books delve into the lives of ordinary men, women, and families caught in the storm of the Troubles. From the streets of Derry in 1972, where the first book Turmoil begins, readers are taken on an emotional journey through Darkness, Light, and finally Hope, which concludes with the Good Friday Agreement.

Each novel weaves together the voices of characters from all sides of the conflict. Republican and Loyalist, soldier, prisoner, civilian, painting a vivid picture of a society torn apart yet bound together by its humanity. Buckley’s meticulous research and personal connection to the era give her work a rare, uncompromising honesty that has struck a chord with audiences both at home and abroad.

In Turmoil, we meet Caitlin McLaughlin, a young girl navigating a world of fear and upheaval in early 1970s Derry. Darkness delves deeper into the violence and betrayals of the mid-1970s, while Light begins to explore the tentative steps towards peace in the 1980s. Hope, the final instalment, captures the determination of those striving for reconciliation against all odds, culminating in the political breakthroughs of 1998.

‘The Troubles remain a tough subject, but these stories matter,’ Buckley explained. ‘They remind us of the courage, tragedy, and resilience that defined those years. I wanted to create something that gave voice to the people who lived through it – the mothers, the workers, the teenagers, all of them.’

With her reputation as one of the most compelling voices writing about this period, word of Jane Buckley’s work is spreading fast. Her books have already attracted a growing following, not only for their gripping narratives but also for their refusal to shy away from hard truths.

The evening at Naomh Gall CLG promises to be a powerful event, offering readers and festival-goers the chance to hear Jane discuss, along with acclaimed Dublin-based author Anne McDonald, the inspirations behind her novels, her journey as a writer, and the importance of preserving these stories for future generations.

Tickets are available through the Féile an Phobail website, and with interest already high, early booking is advised.