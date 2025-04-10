Join one million others during Great Big Green Week 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great Big Green Week, the UK’s biggest celebration of action to tackle climate change and protect nature, is taking place from Saturday 7 June to Saturday 15 June 2025. Organisers are expecting 1 million people to take part this year, through in-person and online events embedded in the heart of communities, right across the country.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Events are hosted by teachers, bus drivers, sport clubs, artists, community groups, places of worship, libraries, builders. There is no limit on who can get involved.

The theme for Great Big Green Week is ‘Let’s swap together for good’ and it celebrates all the amazing changes already happening, led by local businesses, Councils, charities and community organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more and get involved with events that are taking place near you, via the website at https://greatbiggreenweek.com/ or @theclimatecoaliton on Instagram and Facebook or @TheCCoalition on X.