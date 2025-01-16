Legendary banner maker Ed Hall to make first Northern Ireland appearance at The Playhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry's Playhouse Theatre announces a rare opportunity to meet Ed Hall, the renowned banner maker whose work has become a powerful symbol of social justice and activism across four decades.

On January 22, Hall will present "The History of Banners," a free talk exploring the evolution of banner making from the 14th century to modern-day protest movements.

Hall, whose artistic collaboration with Jeremy Deller catapulted his craft into the international spotlight, will share insights from his 40-year journey as both a banner maker and trade unionist. His work, featured in landmark exhibitions including "Folk Archive" (2005) and "Procession" (2009), has given visual voice to countless social movements.

"Ed's banners have become a bit of a motif in my work," notes acclaimed artist Jeremy Deller, highlighting the enduring impact of their creative partnership.

Ed Hall's Banner Artwork

This exclusive appearance precedes Hall's involvement in "The Triumph of Music," a major upcoming event in Derry during Spring 2025. Following the morning talk, Hall will conduct a special afternoon workshop from 2-4pm, offering participants direct insight into his creative process.

In a historic first, this marks Hall's inaugural visit to Northern Ireland, presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for local artists, activists, and enthusiasts to learn from a true icon of the trade and arts world. The workshop promises an intimate look into his creative process, particularly valuable for those interested in his upcoming collaboration on "The Triumph of Music" in Spring 2025.

Due to limited seating, advance registration is required through the Playhouse's online booking system. Successful applicants will be notified the week before the event. Early application is strongly encouraged due to anticipated high demand.

The event is presented by The National Gallery in partnership with The Playhouse. You can find out more and book yourself a place at the talk and the work shop by visiting The Playhouse's What's On page.