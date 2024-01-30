Neurodiversity Roadshow: A Journey of Inclusive Sensory Experiences Across Ireland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This ground-breaking initiative, spearheaded by Jude Morrow of Neurodiversity Training International, Gail Walker of The Big White Coach Events, and Grace Bigger of Lushlife, aims to address the limited sensory activities and opportunities currently available on the island of Ireland. The Big White Coach is a mobile sensory experience for adults and children with unique sensory challenges and preferences.

Jude Morrow, renowned for his work in neurodiversity advocacy, emphasises the importance of these events: "This is an opportunity for families and adults to come together to enjoy positive sensory experiences and for others to witness the potential of inclusive events tailored for Autistic/ADHD kids and adults. As far as sensory activities for the whole family, there aren’t that many and we believe this could be a gamechanger as well as a fun day out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Neurodiversity Roadshow promises an array of activities designed to engage and delight participants of all ages. Attendees can expect interactive sensory stations, engaging talks by Jude Morrow and Grace Bigger, and a chance to explore the unique features of the Sensory Coach.

Jude Morrow - CEO Neurodiversity Training International

"We believe in the power of inclusive events that cater to the diverse needs of our community. This roadshow is more than just an event; it's a movement towards creating a more understanding and accommodating society for neurodiverse individuals, their parents, and even professionals who want to see inclusive events," said Grace Bigger of Lushlife.

The event is open to the public, and those interested are encouraged to register as soon as possible due to limited availability. The sensory experience on the coach will have 3 dedicated slots at each event for participants as well as talks for parents and families in the venue conference rooms afterward. Tickets available on Eventbrite for the Derry Event at the Waterfoot Hotel, Derry on 10th of February, 2024, The Balmoral Hotel, Belfast on 17th of February 2024, and the Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan on 2nd of March 2024.