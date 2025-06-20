New Artlink exhibitions explore ‘beauty, fragility & power’ of coastal landscapes

And So I Watch You From Afar | Aindreas Scholz

28th June – 27th July 2025 (10.30am-4.30pm daily)

This immersive exhibition explores vulnerable coastal ecosystems through the lens of cameraless, eco-friendly cyanotype photography. Aindreas Scholz’s large-scale works incorporate natural elements – polluted seawater, sand, silt, and sunlight – to highlight the delicate balance between human activity and nature.

Born to an Irish mother and German father, Aindreas specialises in environmental themes, blending his cross-cultural upbringing into striking visual narratives. His work has been exhibited internationally at festivals like PhotoIreland, Rotterdam Photo, and Vienna’s Rotlicht Festival, with upcoming shows at Photofusion London and Saatchi Gallery. As a passionate educator, he also leads workshops exploring sustainable, experimental techniques.

Speaking ahead of his new Artlink exhibition, Aindreas said: "And So I Watch You From Afar is really a love letter to the coast – a call to notice its fragility and resilience. Cyanotype lets nature itself shape the art, creating pieces that are both beautiful and urgent. I hope visitors leave with a deeper connection to our shores and the stories they hold."

Don’t miss the chance to learn from Aindreas firsthand at his ‘Experimental Cyanotype Workshop’ on Saturday 28th June, 10am-6pm, Port Bán (Dunree Beach), and ‘Cameraless Photography Workshop’, Saturday 19th July, led by Martha McCulloch and Rebecca Strain, 11am-2pm, Artlink Fort Dunree.

Coast: Where Land Meets Sea | Group Exhibition

27th June – 27th July 2025 (10.30am-4.30pm daily)

A group exhibition celebrating the ever-changing Irish coastline, Coast brings together diverse artistic interpretations of the shore – where land and sea collide in a dance of erosion, renewal, and raw beauty. From wild Atlantic waves to quiet inlets, these works capture the coast as a place of work, wonder, and memory.

Artlink Project Coordinator Alison Hancock, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Aindreas Scholz to Artlink with his thought-provoking exhibition and works that bridge art and ecology in a way that feels both urgent and poetic. Please don’t miss the chance to learn from Aindreas firsthand at his workshops – which are a rare opportunity to experiment with cyanotype and cameraless photography. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or just curious, you’ll leave inspired!"

Artlink Project Coordinator Martha McCulloch, added:"There’s something truly magical about standing where the land meets the sea – it’s a space full of stories. Coast brings together artists who’ve captured that energy in unique and different ways. Whether you’re drawn to painting, photography, or sculpture, there’s something here to inspire and move you.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible to join us for our opening night, which is always very special – with a buzz, conversations, and shared excitement. Come raise a glass with us, explore both exhibitions, and possibly even take home a new way of seeing the beauty, fragility, and power of our coastal landscapes."

For further information about ‘And So I Watch You From Afar’, ‘Coast: Where Land Meets Sea’ or upcoming exhibitions and workshops at Artlink, visit www.artlink.ie Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 0838696513.

