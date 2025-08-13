NI makers get involved in August Craft Month, Ireland’s biggest celebration of craft

Enjoy eclectic events in Northern Ireland across the month-long programme from Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council

August Craft Month, a month-longcelebration of local craft across the island of Ireland, has launched with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Northern Ireland.

August Craft Month has a packed programme of over 300 events from more than 800 makers across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland including workshops, exhibitions, open studios and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

With 26 craft disciplines represented there is something for everyone, of all ages, and all levels of expertise to experience, support, make, see and buy stand-out local craft.

Adam Frew Ceramics: Open Studio with guest maker, blacksmith Ian Moran, Derry~Londonderry

August Craft Month celebrates craft traditions that are hundreds of years old, and the fresh, modern ways people across the island still use and share them today.

The packed programme of events allows everyone to immerse themselves in creative craft celebrations on their doorstep and hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation. Led by Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI), August Craft Month is also continuing its long-term collaboration with Cork Craft & Design.

Local makers such as Eleanor Wheeler, Steven Ryan and Joel M Smyth will all be involved in the celebrations and events, to name a few.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector. Below you will find just a few of the exciting events on offer in NI:

Ciara Campbell Ceramics - Kids Play and Clay Co Armagh

Belfast

Friday Night Pottery

Location: Unit 10E Owen O'Cork Mill, 288 Beersbridge Road, Belfast BT5 5DX

Price: £45 per person (includes welcome drink, snack, and all materials)

Humans, Being by Anna McGurn

Date & Time: August 29, 6pm-9pm

Whether you’ve always wanted to try ceramics, have some experience and want to dive back in, or simply fancy a different kind of night out, this is for you! It’s all about having fun in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. No experience needed – just bring your imagination! You’ll create and paint your piece, and we’ll handle the firing and glazing. Your pottery will be ready to collect a few weeks later.

Event Strictly 16+. Advanced booking required at https://www.belfastceramicsstudio.com/service-page/friday-night-pottery-august?referral=service_list_widget!

Antrim

Valerie Taylor creates a range of hand-woven and hand-crafted bags and purses, County Londonderry

‘Singing Threads: Songs and Stories of Ulster’s Mill Life’

Location: R SPACE GALLERY, 32 Castle Street, Lisburn BT27 4XE

Price: Free

Date & Time: 11am Saturday, August 16 – 5pm Friday, September 19

Eimear Magee – ‘Singing Threads: Songs and Stories of Ulster’s Mill Life’

‘Singing Threads: Songs and Stories of Ulster’s Mill Life’ features textile artist and musician Eimear Magee. This exhibition presents a new iteration of her graduate collection, an innovative body of work that combines contemporary textile art, traditional music and storytelling to honour the resilience of mill workers, transforming their lived experiences into rich, emotive art. Through this work, the artist creates a “living archive” that not only revisits and revives tradition, but invites reflection on community strength and cultural continuity. All Ages welcomed!

Exhibition opening – Sat, August 16, 2-4pm

Open – Tue-Sat 11am-5pm

Armagh

Kids Clay and Play Workshop

Location: Ciera Campbell Ceramics, 5-7 William Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh, BT62 3NX

Price: £15

Date & Time: Saturday, August 16, 2-3:30pm

Come join us for an afternoon of creative fun with clay. With an array of stamps, cutters and rolling pins, your little ones can let their imaginations run wild. All pieces can be taken away on the same day and dried and painted at home.

Meadows Flowers Feltmaking Workshop

Location: 5-7 William Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh, BT62 3NX

Price: £30

Date & Time: Saturday, August 23, 10am -1pm

Working with an array of Merino wools and specialist fibres, Textile Artist, Andrea Hayes will guide you through creating a Meadow flower themed artwork using wet felting and needle felting techniques.

The Workshop is suitable for participants aged 16+

Tyrone

Humans, Being

Location: Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, BT781BL

Price: Free

Date & Time: August 29 at 6pm

An exhibition of figurative sculpture, focusing on the joys, the sorrows the challenges and the triumphs we meet during our life cycle. The exhibition will be open to all and will run for the month of August. For all ages.

Make Your Own Sculpture with Anna McGurn

Location: 1 Townhall Square, Townhall Square, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, BT78 1B

Price: £40

Date & Time: August 23, 10am-1pm

In this workshop you will learn the basics of how to sculpt with clay with Fermanagh native Anna McGurn. You will be guided through the different stages of the making process to create your own sculptural piece. No experience necessary. All materials provided. 18+ event.

Derry-Londonderry

Meet the Maker Day

Location: Derry Designer Makers shop. 16 Shipquay Street, Derry~Londonderry

Price: Free

Date & Time: August 17, 10am-5pm

Valerie Taylor creates a range of hand-woven and hand-crafted bags and purses. She uses the finest Donegal yarns in her hand-woven ranges and pre-woven collections. Valerie’s beautifully crafted pieces are a sustainable product – with everyday practicality. All products are designed, sourced, and handmade by Valerie in the Northwest of Ireland.

We will have various members of the collective demonstrating their craft throughout the day also. These will include, Batik fabric painting, hand embroidery, Oil on Canvas painting, card making, paper quilling, and jewellery making.

Liza’s Studio Open Day

Location: Portaferry

Price: Free

Date & Time: August 29, 30, 31, 1pm – 7pm

Elizabeth has been working as an artist and sculptor for several decades. Her figurative work is often inspired by ancient myths and explores what it means to be human.

The importance of form and line to Elizabeth Jorn is evident in her bronze sculptures and in her ceramic pieces; curvaceous pots, vases and vessels that reflect the hues and textures of County Down landscapes.

Ceramics, bronzes, paper pulp sculptures and other 2D works on display and for sale.

For the full island-wide programme and to get involved and show your support for your local craft sector visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.

Share your own craft adventures by tagging @augustcraftmonth25 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2025 #makeseebuy