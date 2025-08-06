The event takes place this Saturday, August 9 at 12pm and the Stride for Pride starting point will be at the Galliagh Community Centre on Fairview Road (next to the Spar shop, formerly known as the Co-Op).

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “Galliagh Féile 2025 invites the entire community to take part in ‘Galliagh’s Stride for Pride’, a short but powerful walk in solidarity with those facing inequality and discrimination.

"This walk is a visual statement of support - showing our neighbours, friends, and families that everyone is welcome in Galliagh.”

Following on from the walk’s completion, all participants are being invited to stay in the area and enjoy a light lunch back at Gallaigh Community Centre.

“In a time when unity and acceptance are more important than ever, Stride for Pride provides an opportunity for the community to come together in celebration of diversity, inclusion, and the shared belief that no one should feel excluded or alone,” the spokesperson said, adding:

"Whether you walk with a flag, a friend, or simply with purpose, your presence will send a clear message: Galliagh stands together.”

This event is a key part of the wider Galliagh Féile 2025 programme which is described as “a celebration of community, culture, and connection”.

"Join us, take a stride for pride, and show your support for a more inclusive Galliagh,” the organisers said.

1 . stride pride 2.jpg A previous Galliagh Féile Stride for Pride. Photo: Galliagh Féile Photo Sales

2 . IMG-20240817-WA0031.jpg People are being asked to gather at the Community Centre on Saturday. Photo: Galliagh Féile Photo Sales