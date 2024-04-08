Planning a Belfast hen party? These are the city’s top 10 experiences, according to Fizzbox

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s something on offer in this buzzing city to cater for everyone’s tastes and budgets, including chic cocktail making classes, boozy bottomless brunches, cheeky nude life drawing and much more.

Here, Fizzbox presents Belfast's top 10 activities for the ultimate hen do, promising unforgettable memories and loads of laughter!

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cocktail making in Belfast - one of Fizzbox's top 10 activities for groups

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get ready to bloom and let your creativity loose with a fabulous flower crown making workshop. This petal-packed experience will see you and your fellow hens craft a gorgeous floral headpiece each. All materials and equipment will be provided and you’ll have a beautiful mix of faux flowers, embellishments and ribbons at your disposal. Hosted by a friendly art tutor, they’ll teach you a variety of techniques that’ll help you fashion a stunning masterpiece that’s as unique as you! Whether you’re having a festival themed hen party or you’re just after a fun and relaxing activity for the weekend, look no further than this crafty session that’s full of flower power!

Learn how to mix up some tasty tipples with a brilliant cocktail masterclass in Belfast. There’s loads of great options on offer, but if you’re looking to really get the fiesta started, then you absolutely must head to Revolución de Cuba! You’ll experience a taste of the lively Cuban spirit and will be taught by your mixologist host how to craft some seriously good concoctions. The fun starts with a welcome drink on arrival, before you’re shown how to make two exotic cocktails each. Best of all, you’ll be able to enjoy your boozy creations once you’ve made them and we reckon you’re going to be super impressed with your handy work! To top it all off, your group will be treated to some yummy sharer nachos after the class, or you could even opt for the cocktail masterclass that comes with a two course meal each - the choice is yours!

Have those brushes at the ready, because it’s time to personalise and paint your very own stemless wine glasses! Led by a lovely art instructor, you and the rest of the hens will learn the secrets to successful glass painting and will have a fantastic array of colourful paints and pastes to choose from. Each person will be provided with two stemless wine glasses to paint and will also collaborate together as a group to create a special glass carafe for the bride-to-be. This mobile experience, which will take place at your home, holiday cottage, apartment or other hired venue is perfect for those seeking a chilled-out hen do activity. The provider will bring all materials and equipment with them, so you’ll just have to source some drinks and nibbles for the session!

Why not spice up your bestie’s big weekend with a nude life drawing session? Just be fully prepared to blush copious amounts and get the giggles! Taking place at a private venue, you and your group will learn how to master life drawing, under the guidance of a professional art tutor. They’ll provide all the materials and equipment for your activity and will show you the best way to capture your muse - and yes, your muse will be rocking their birthday suit! There’s no need to be a Picasso for this one, just focus on having a great time with your friends while trying your hand at something new!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there really anything better than a spot of bottomless brunch with your mates in Belfast? We think not! Get ready to savour a delicious dish each along with your choice of totally unlimited booze. With everything from cocktails and prosecco to house beer, mocktails and more, there’s something on offer that everyone will adore. If you opt for a themed brunch hosted by Like It Love It, you’ll also enjoy entertainment from singers and big tunes from a live DJ - you’ll be throwing shapes all afternoon!

Ever fancied learning a choreographed dance routine to one of your favourite hits? Then you can’t miss your chance to get stuck into a themed dance class in Belfast! Taught by a friendly dance instructor, you and your group will be shown the moves to a brilliant routine - perfect for performing on the big day itself and surprising the guests! With everything from Beyonce and the Spice Girls, right through to Grease, Dirty Dancing and plenty more, there’s a dance class here to match every group's vibe.

Learn how to move like a burlesque star with this empowering dance class. You’ll be shown a variety of sultry moves and will be strutting, posing and shimmying with confidence by the end of the session. Your passionate burlesque instructor will teach you all about the sensual art of tease, whilst helping you to release your inner vixen and shine! Leave any inhibitions at the door for this one and get ready to embrace and celebrate everything that makes you unique.

Fancy being in the limelight? If so, gather the hens and get set to light up the stage with your very own lip sync battle experience. Ideal for all fans of the show, you and your group will split into two teams and will learn a dance routine to the bride’s favourite song. Your host and dance instructor will teach you all the moves and give you plenty of time to practise before you battle it out against the rival team. Channel your inner Tom Holland with his iconic Umbrella performance, or strut your stuff with Beyonce, Lady Gaga or another of your other favourite artists. Inflatable microphones will of course be included to add to your performance!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turn your home or hired accommodation into your very own spa den with a fab choice of mobile beauty experiences! You’ll be able to relax as talented spa therapists work their magic and spoil each hen with a blissful 30 minute treatment. With everything from manicures and pedicures to facials and massages, any pre-wedding tension will be sure to melt away!