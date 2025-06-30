REVVV IT UP this summer

By BRIAN MOORE
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 15:40 BST
The REVVV IT UP Festival TRACTOR PULL / MUSIC FESTIVAL Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th July Ballyguddin road, Dungiven, BT47 4RJ

Excitement is mounting for the forthcoming REVVV IT UP two-day Festival with entries for the Tractor Pull feature already at capacity.

Make no mistake, though, this Festival is about a lot more than tractors. On site, as well as the massive bespoke Tractor Pull track expect Tug Of War, Jugglers and Kids’ Entertainers, a display by the Kite Crew Ireland team, Lawnmower Racing and much, much more.

here’s also a giant onsite marquee with no less than 16 musical performances covering various genres including an afternoon Country feature.

Of particular interest to the kids is a Taylor Swift Tribute at lunchtime on the Saturday and rumours abound that there’s likely to be a particularly scary visitor lurking around at this time as well. (Whoever said that dinosaurs were extinct might like to rethink that).

Contractors have have spent weeks installing the bespoke track for the Tractor Pulls making it the only one of its kind in the whole of Ireland and for the uninitiated this is a sport that’s incredibly popular in America, Canada, Netherlands, Denmark and more.

Behind the event is north west businessman Stephen Kealey and the aim is to give people a great time whilst raising funds for the RNIB and Pulmonary Fibrosis NI charities.

“We have guests arriving from various parts of the world and indeed, finding accommodation for them all is proving difficult but we’ll get there.” a spokesman told us, “and make no mistake, this event is going to go from strength to strength with major headliners already being talked to for next year”.

Tickets

brmrestoration.co.uk/revvvitup

(Pay at the gate available subject to availability)

MARQUEE PROGRAMME

SATURDAY, JULY 19 from 10am

MORNING

DMK Music

KIDS’ DISCO

TAYLOR SWIFT Tribute

MID AFTERNOON

3.30 - 5.00

REVVV IT UP goes COUNTRY

with ALASTAIR SPENCE + JOHNNY MOORE

EVENING

LIAM & TASHA

THE HITMEN & HER JEFF SIMPSON DJ SET

COMPERE / HOST - BRIAN MOORE

SUNDAY, July 20 from 10am

MORNING - DMK MUSIC

REVVV IT UP goes COUNTRY

with ALASTAIR SPENCE + JOHNNY MOORE + JOE MOORE

AFTERNOON + EVENING

SOUL MATES UNTOUCHABLES CELLAR DOOR

BRIAN MOORE DJ SET

COMPERE / HOST - BRIAN MOORE

One of the many side events is Lawnmower Racing

1. Contributed

One of the many side events is Lawnmower Racing Photo: Submitted

Festival organiser Stephen Kealey making arrangements with the charities

2. Contributed

Festival organiser Stephen Kealey making arrangements with the charities Photo: Submitted

The Untouchables at ghe REVVV IT UP Festival on Sundat afternoon

3. Contributed

The Untouchables at ghe REVVV IT UP Festival on Sundat afternoon Photo: Submitted

Festival organiser Stephen Kealey with girls from the benefitting charities.

4. Contributed

Festival organiser Stephen Kealey with girls from the benefitting charities. Photo: Submitted

