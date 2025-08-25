Sandino’s Bar to host the second ‘GailFest’ concert in support of Foyle Hospice

On September 6, The Sandino’s Bar in Derry will host the second ever ‘GailFest’ concert. It’s ok if you haven’t heard of the first one. It took place in a private garden in front of about 70 people in July 2024.

The reason? Gail Doherty, knowing she only had a few weeks left to live, said she wished she could see her favourite bands one last time. Gail, at that point, was too ill to go and see the bands she loved so much. So the bands came to her.

The first GailFest was a wonderful night of music, laughter, food and celebrating a daughter, sister, auntie and friend. It was organised in 6 days and took place in Gail’s parents’ garden. It was meaningful, it really mattered AND IT ROCKED!

Just five weeks later, in Foyle Hospice, Gail passed away, surrounded by her loved ones.

Poster for GailFest 2025

Gail loved the Derry music scene and would be there, front and centre, bopping away to her favourite songs. Gail was a huge supporter of the bands her brothers and uncle played in as well as being a regular fixture at loads of gigs over the years.

Gail was born with a heart defect but she never let it stop her. She travelled to Belfast to see her beloved Chris Cornell and even over to a freezing cold Glasgow to watch Sir Paul McCartney!

The second GailFest will reunite the three bands who played in that garden gathering last year. They are ‘The Nameless’, ‘Bad Medicine’ & ‘King Rat’.

Gail’s family and friends would love to see a big, noisy crowd on September 6 in Sandino’s, to dance, sing and, above all, raise funds for Foyle Hospice, who brought so much care and comfort to Gail and her family in her last days.

Gail with her family at the first GailFest in July 2024

Support for the GailFest gig will help Foyle Hospice to continue providing the amazing support they give to so many in our city and beyond.

Doors open 8pm, Saturday, September 6 in Sandino’s. £10 payable at the door, all of which goes to Foyle Hospice.