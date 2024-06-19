'Sex in the City Hall' coming to a theatre near you
and live on Freeview channel 276
Following the massive successes of "Bridesmaids Of Northern Ireland" and "The Hen Do," which saw sell-out runs across the region, Doherty and Hegarty are back with their funniest work yet.
"Sex In The City Hall" features a star-studded cast that will leave you in stitches. Starring Jayne Wisener, best known for her roles in "Sweeney Todd" and "The Inbetweeners," Jo Donnelly from "The Hen Do" and "Women on the Verge of HRT," Rosie McClelland from "Game Of Thrones" and "Romeo and Juliet," and Mary McGurk from "Marcella" and "My Left Nut," the show is packed with top-tier talent.
Directed by the acclaimed Ciaran Nolan of "Derry Girls" and "London Irish" fame, this production is a perfect blend of sharp wit, laugh-out-loud moments, and unforgettable performances.
Grab your friends and book your tickets now for a night of unstoppable laughter and fun. "Sex In The City Hall" is not just a show; it's an event you don't want to miss.
For more details and to secure your seats, visit your local theatre websites.
