‘Shakespeare at the Fort’: A magical outdoor performance

Audiences will follow Shakespeare’s beloved comedy through the dramatic coastline and charming walled gardens, immersing themselves in a moving, unforgettable experience.

Directed by Ruth Garvey-Williams, this reimagined production blends the play’s timeless themes – mistaken identity, unrequited love, and joyful chaos – with the raw beauty of Fort Dunree. Refreshments are included, making the event a feast for the senses.

A family celebration of Shakespeare & Art

On Saturday, 7th June, Artlink will also host a free, family-friendly drop-in art workshop from 1pm to 4pm at Fort Dunree. Guided by artists Julie O'Donnell, Sinead Walsh, and Paul Campbell, participants will explore the theme of identity through collage. Keep an eye out for roaming Shakespearean actors adding a touch of theatrical magic to the creative fun! No booking required.

An exceptional cast brings Twelfth Night to life

(Olivia/Antonio) – A Donegal native and rising star, fresh from her hit show Póg na Sí Tours. Susie Garvey-Williams (Viola/Maria) – Originally from Buncrana, and returning to the role after a 4-star Edinburgh Fringe run, she blends international experience with local pride.

(Viola/Maria) – Originally from Buncrana, and returning to the role after a 4-star Edinburgh Fringe run, she blends international experience with local pride. Eoghan Lamb (Orsino/Malvolio) – A dynamic stage actor with recent international tours, delivering a masterclass in duality.

(Orsino/Malvolio) – A dynamic stage actor with recent international tours, delivering a masterclass in duality. Glenn McGivern (Sebastian/Sir Toby Belch/Sailor) – Making his Shakespearean debut at Fort Dunree, continuing his acclaimed collaboration with Artlink.

Speaking ahead of the open-air promenade production, Director Ruth Garvey-Williams said: “Bringing this vibrant adaptation of Twelfth Night to Fort Dunree is a dream come true – where Shakespeare’s genius meets the wild magic of Donegal’s coastal landscape.”

Artlink Project Coordinator Rebecca Strain said: “This isn’t just a play – it’s an adventure. The promenade format invites audiences to step into the story, while our family workshop ensures everyone, young or old, can engage with Shakespeare’s themes in a hands-on, playful way."

Artlink Project Coordinator Martha McCulloch added: “Fort Dunree’s rugged charm adds a layer of magic to this Twelfth Night production you won’t find in a traditional theatre. It’s a celebration of community, creativity, and the timeless power of live performance."

Performance dates: •Friday, 6th June at 6pm •Saturday, 7th June at 1pm and 4pm

Tickets:

Available online at Ticket Source – www.ticketsource.com

Don’t miss your chance to step into Shakespeare’s world on the edge of the Atlantic. Bring a coat, sturdy shoes, and your sense of wonder – and prepare to be enchanted.

Note: The performance is best suited for an adult audience. Some terrain is steep; weather-appropriate clothing and footwear are strongly advised.

For further information about Shakespeare at the Fort or upcoming events at Artlink, visit www.artlink.ie Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 0838696513.